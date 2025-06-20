Case against former WSU assistant coach for child sex crimes moves forward

Last year, a former Wichita State assistant women’s tennis coach, Max Wheeler, was charged with several sex crimes against a child. The complaint said that the victim was 14 or 15 years old and that he had sex the minor last year in June.

The charges included four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, two counts of criminal sodomy with a child and two counts of electronic solicitation.

When officers initially arrested Wheeler, judges set his bond at $250,000. Following the arrest, Wichita State Athletics pulled both Wheeler’s bio and stories that mentioned him from the website.

On Friday, May 30, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office confirmed that the judge found enough evidence to move forward with arraignment for Wheeler.