Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

KBOR approves 4% raise for Muma, alongside compensation increases for CEOs across Kansas universities

Taliyah Winn, Editor-in-ChiefJune 30, 2025
Allison Campbell
Wichita State University President Richard Muma listens as other university representatives present on behalf of their universities at a Kansas Board of Regents meeting on May 15.

The Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) approved a 4% compensation increase for Wichita State President Richard Muma, as part of an annual review of CEO compensation among Kansas universities. The CEO’s increases ranged from 4% to 12% overall. 

Muma’s current total compensation is $610,000; the approved increase adds another $25,000, making his compensation $635,000.

Muma is the third-highest-paid college president in Kansas. University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod was approved to make $1 million annually, followed by Kansas State President Richard Linton, who will make $750,000 in the upcoming fiscal year.

A screenshot of the approved compensation rates for university CEOs in fiscal year 2026, taken from the Kansas Board of Regents’ June 27 meeting. (Courtesy)

“Leaders matter,” said KBOR Chair Carl Ice. “Leaders set a vision … they help support and unlock people to bring their unique talents towards those visions.”

The approved increases in CEO compensation came from a mix of public and private funding. Private funding cannot exceed 49% of the total compensation funding, according to Board Policy Manual, Chapter II, Section C.3. 

KBOR sets the initial salary and compensation of Kansas university CEOs when they are hired, and gives annual increases based on existing compensation policy, comparisons to peer institutions and market data.

Muma was inaugurated as WSU’s president on Oct. 29, 2021, starting at $450,000 annually the same rate as his predecessor, Jay Golden. 

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Taliyah Winn
Taliyah Winn, Editor-in-Chief
Taliyah Winn is the editor-in-chief for The Sunflower. Winn is a junior dual majoring in political science and journalism with a minor in English literature. She served as the podcast producer in the 2024-2025 year. After college, she hopes to pursue a career in multimedia communications.
Allison Campbell
Allison Campbell, Editor-in-Chief
Allison Campbell was the editor-in-chief of The Sunflower during the 2024-2025 year. Campbell is a senior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. She served as one of the news editors during the 2023-2024 year. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in writing or editing after graduation. Campbell uses she/her pronouns.