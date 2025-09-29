Wichita State SGA candidates share visions going into midterm elections

With the fall semester underway, Wichita State University’s Student Government Association is preparing for its midterm elections. New senators will soon be voted in, with elections running from Monday, Sept. 29, through Wednesday, Oct. 1. Students can cast their ballots online through Simply Voting.

Three candidates sat down to share their priorities and perspectives as they campaign for Senate seats, from integrity and representation to campus life and inclusivity.

Vincent Farwell: “Building trust with queer students”

Vincent Farwell, a sophomore majoring in criminal justice, is running for the underserved population seat. He previously served on the Student Advisory Board, the SGA student task force.

“I see a lot of disconnect with the queer population and student government … not just the queer population, but a lot of different minority groups,” Farwell said. “I’d rather focus on connecting the two communities and how we better communicate. Trust is not given easily, especially to authority, so it can feel really shut off.”

For Farwell, advocacy means not only representing marginalized voices but also making SGA less intimidating. He said his goal is to be both a voice for the queer community and someone who can “demystify” the student government process. While acknowledging the limits of what can be changed quickly, Farwell emphasized that short-term trust-building is more realistic than long-term structural change. He pointed to state-level restrictions, such as rules about bathroom use and pronoun visibility, as barriers that complicate campus life for queer students.

“It’s tough seeing laws that restrict bathroom use or pronouns in email signatures,” he said. “It creates fear that this may not be the right place. The queer community should feel welcoming, but without communication and transparency, it complicates things.”

He also noted issues in classrooms and Greek life.

“I think IFC just voted to keep trans men out of their fraternities. That’s caused a lot of discourse because it’s just being put in writing now, even though it’s not like they were ever so friendly to us,” Farwell said.

Despite the challenges, Farwell said his approach will focus on listening first.

“I plan to listen more than I will speak,” they said. “When you really hear people’s concerns, you can start to rebuild trust.

Alex Le: “Integrity above all”

Alex Le, a first-year student with sophomore standing, said his campaign centers on ethics and accountability within SGA.

“I’d like to see us establish best practices for how we operate in terms of ethics, morals and behavior, and to make sure every bill is considered carefully,” Le said. “I’d prefer if the Senate didn’t have partisanship at all.”

Drawing from a summer internship in IT security in Washington, D.C., and his experience leading high school clubs, Le said he hopes to bring a unique perspective to campus governance. One practical issue he is especially passionate about: parking.

“Some of the policies I’ve heard about need to be rectified,” he said. “How we go about that is a better question.”

To connect with students, Le said he plans to conduct polls and surveys and emphasize listening over personal opinion.

“My top priority will depend on what students say they want to focus on,” he said. “I want to serve the people well and make sure their issues are heard, while also educating voters in the process.”

Aiden Thibodeau: “Representation for health professions”

For Aiden Thibodeau, a freshman in the College of Health Professions, running for Senate wasn’t initially on his radar. That changed when he noticed the seat for his college had no candidate.

“I thought it would be a shame if the College of Health Professions wasn’t represented,” he said. “Especially now, with all the changes around the biomedical campus, it’s really important that our voices are heard.”

Thibodeau is active in organizations including the Pre-Physician Associate Student Organization Club, Health Occupations Students of America, the Community Service Board and the Student Ambassador Society. He also served as a site leader for Wu’s Big Event.

One of his goals is to boost student life on weekends, when campus activity slows.

“Wichita State can feel like a commuter school. Over the weekend, campus energy dies down a lot,” he said. “I think SGA could put more funding toward organizations that host weekend events.”

Transparency and communication, Thibodeau said, are key to being an effective senator.

“I want to be really transparent as a representative,” he said. “Students should always be able to reach me. I’m not afraid to bring up important issues — even if it stirs people up — if it’s what students want.”

The following candidates did not respond to requests by The Sunflower for interviews. The information about them below is from SGA’s elections page.

Eiden Hinojosa: Health Professions Senator Candidate

Eiden Hinojosa, a pre-nursing freshman, is running for the College of Health Professions seat. Active in the Community Service Board and HALO, he enjoys volunteering on environmental projects in Wichita. His campaign focuses on ensuring health profession students receive equal access and opportunities as other colleges.

“I want to be here for each other — ‘WSU with You,’” Hinojosa said.

Anestacia Marston: International Senator Candidate

Anestacia Marston, a psychology major with a communications minor, is running for International Senator to advocate for inclusion and support for international students. Drawing from her own experiences, she aims to address challenges like cultural adjustment, financial stress and social integration.

“My goal is to advocate for resources, policies and programs that help international students succeed academically while also feeling at home,” Marston said.

Trinity McCarroll: “Advocating for representation in LAS”

Trinity McCarroll, a freshman majoring in political science and international studies with a Spanish minor, is running for LAS Senator.

Motivated by the college’s diversity, she aims to amplify student voices, advocate equitable resource access, and support underserved and underrepresented students across social sciences, humanities, and arts.

Adán Parker: Running for Business Senator

Adán Parker, a sophomore finance major and member of Spectrum and the Cummings Student Managed Investment Fund, is running for Business Senator.

On the ballot, Parker will be listed as “Ariana Parker” — Parker’s legal name. They aim to advocate for peers, foster community, and apply their financial skills to student government.

Parker’s platform emphasizes diversity, safety, and creating a supportive campus where all students feel respected.

Erin Tims: Advocating for Honors Students

Erin Tims, a freshman political science major, is running for Honors Senator with a platform centered on academic excellence and student empowerment. A member of the LEAD Program, she also serves on the Honors Student Council and Dean’s Advisory Board.

“The Student Government Association is a space where decisions directly shape the student experience,” she said.

Her platform emphasizes keeping education at the center of campus policymaking.

Syeda Zoha Rizvi: International Senator

Syeda Zoha Rizvi, a first-year Ph.D. student in mathematics from Pakistan, is running for International Senator while serving as a graduate teaching assistant. Motivated to both contribute to and learn from Wichita State, Rizvi said she hopes to “make a change here, to bring a taste of my own and to learn from the student body.”

She acknowledged still navigating the campaign process but emphasized openness and growth.

Voting runs Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, and winners will step into their roles with the task of shaping the student experience at Wichita State.