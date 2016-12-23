Shockers stomp South Dakota State

Wichita State returns to winning ways in Koch Arena.

Matt Crow Wichita State junior Conner Frankamp goes for a 3 Thursday night at home against South Dakota State.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Gregg Marshall’s quest to find effort ended in Koch Arena, Thursday.

Wichita State’s Landry Shamet led the scoring effort with a career-high 21 points as the Shockers ran to victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 89-67.

“It felt good individually and as a team to get this win,” Shamet said. “To come out and perform the way we did was really nice; and so is coming off of a career-high.”

“Bouncing back from a really bad and embarrassing loss kind of gets that taste out of your mouth. You can move on a little bit easier.”

Wichita State (9-3), three-time defending Missouri Valley Conference champion, wrapped up their non-conference schedule against the reigning Summit League champs, South Dakota State (7-7), by raining 15 three-pointers, tied for a school record.

In last Saturday’s defeat to Oklahoma State, WSU connected on merely three shots from the perimeter.

“Saturday’s loss is something that I could never forget,” Marshall said. “It wasn’t a fun week of preparation for this game, but now we can go into the holidays on a good note.”

Thursday, junior forward Zach Brown returned to the starting lineup, subbing out junior Rauno Nurger.

WSU built an early lead with threes from Shamet, and multiple from sophomore Markis McDuffie. Conner Frankamp assisted Shamet three times consecutively in the early-going.

At the end of 20 minutes, WSU shot 52 percent from the floor, while committing five turnovers. SDSU had matched WSU’s shooting percentage, but was plagued by eight turnovers, while also being out-rebounded.

“They did a good job at changing out their zones. Every time there was a dead ball they would change so we organized and recognized and we attacked,” Marshall said. “I figured if we would move the ball outside then it would open up a lot of inside shots.”

South Dakota’s zone defense proved to be no match for Wichita. Their defense allowed WSU to get off 34 threes, and hit 15.

Shamet had six of the team’s 15 threes.

WSU ended 54 percent from the floor, with 35 rebounds and 11 turnovers. The Shockers committed double-digit turnovers for the second-straight game.

WSU beat the Jackrabbits most significantly in second-chance points, where they led 18-2.

Shamet bested his career-high of previously 16 points. He and Darral Willis, Jr. are the only two Shockers to have scored more than 20 points this season.

McDuffie trailed behind with 17 points, just short of his career-high of 18 points.

The Shockers will open Missouri Valley Conference play Wednesday night at Indiana State (6-6).