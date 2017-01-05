Shockers roll over the Bulldogs with 13 scorers

Wichita State uses 13 different scorers to post 90 points on Drake for their third-straight MVC victory.

Wichita State's C.J. Keyser celebrates a Austin Reeves's 3-pointer. Shockers leads Drake 51 – 21 at the half. (Jan. 4, 2017)

Wichita State hit the court with defense first, shutting out the Drake Bulldogs through four minutes of game play on Wednesday night.

The Shockers cruised to victory, handing Drake their eleventh loss of the season, winning 90-65.

WSU tallied eight points before Drake entered the scoreboard.

The Shockers’ defense-first-mentality pestered Drake to commit 15 turnovers.

For the second-straight game, five Shockers scored in double-figures — tying a season-best.

Juniors Daishon Smith and Shaquille Morris tied for the leading scorer with 13 points.

WSU failed to reach the double-bonus in the second half, yet 13 different players recorded points. WSU’s bench scored 37, behind their season average of 42.3 — a number that ranks third-best in the nation.

The Shockers’ bench ranks third in the nation for average points scored.

WSU snagged 54 rebounds with 36 coming on the defensive end — the third best rebounding performance this season, behind a season-high 55 against Louisiana State. They edged 26 more off the glass than the Bulldogs.

WSU attempted a season-high 76 shots, where they hit 49 percent. They also made eight three-pointers and shot 73 percent from the free throw line.

Morris scored double figures for the first time since an absence limited his play following a midseason injury.

WSU is now undefeated atop the Missouri Valley Conference, and will now face Northern Iowa, who lost to Loyola on Wednesday, at 3 p.m. Sunday at the McLeod Center.