Letter to the Editor — Ian Englebright

The Sunflower The Sunflower Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

As the elections for SGA are slowly approaching, I’m really excited for what the Association will be accomplishing in the near future. However, I shall not forget the amazing work the individuals in the 59th session have accomplished so far. From the Wichita State Inspire program to Shocker Food Locker, among other projects and initiatives, we – as an Association – have tremendously impacted the student body. At the end of the day, I feel extremely proud to call myself a senator. However, there have been recent issues that have made me extensively contemplate the climate of SGA.

Although I do not have a Facebook account, I manage to remain consistently informed of the social media activity members of the Association frequently indulge in. Recently, there have been posts that have been specifically targeting the cabinet’s leadership within Student Government. As the transparent person that I am, I evaluate these objectively and openly. Based on what I have observed, I am somewhat appalled at the comments individuals have been making regarding the leadership itself.

Typically, I spend anywhere from 20 minutes to 2 hours in the SGA office every day.

I spend time there not only to socialize, but to also be effectively informed on what the cabinet is working on. When cabinet members say they have their doors open, they truly mean it. And if their door is closed, it is because they are working diligently, either in class or to help make this campus an even better place. However, many people love to criticize the leadership of the Association, constantly expressing their concerns. For the most part, I find that the problems these individuals have with certain members are easily solvable with a simple, face-to-face interactions. Everyone in the office is willing to meet with concerned students to resolve their issues, regardless of the gravity, at any time. However, the individuals who consistently complain about SGA are hardly ever in the office.

I think the main issue that I’ve seen regarding the recent criticisms of SGA leadership can be solved by getting off the internet and actually talking to the people that they have predicaments with. Additionally, I have noticed that certain individuals tend to be hypocritical with their arguments. If you are truly open for discussion and inclusion, then you must practice what you preach. If you are unwilling to meet with these people and have these open discussions, then perhaps you should spend more time in the SGA office instead of online.

Overall, I am really proud of SGA, from the cabinet members to the hard work of individual senators in and out of senate meetings. I thoroughly enjoy working with and for the student body. And as controversies continue to revolve around the Association, just remember that there are people who are able to help; you just have to be willing to approach them.