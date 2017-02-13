Frankamp leads second half, Shockers roll through Loyola

Wichita State defeats the Loyola Ramblers 81-64 to advance to 13-1 in conference play.

Close Wichita State’s Conner Frankamp catches a pass from Landry Shamet in the First half. Wichita State finished Loyola 87 – 75 at Koch Arena. (Jan. 11, 2017) Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes Wichita State’s Conner Frankamp catches a pass from Landry Shamet in the First half. Wichita State finished Loyola 87 – 75 at Koch Arena. (Jan. 11, 2017)

Wichita State turned a two-basket halftime lead to a 17-point victory in only a matter of minutes on Sunday.

Conner Frankamp, who was 0-1 shooting and scoreless in the game’s first 20 minutes, shot 7-11 in the second half to lead the Shockers to their thirteenth conference victory.

Frankamp scored double-digits for his fifth consecutive game. He posted 16, two points shy of his career-high he posted in WSU’s 41-point victory against Illinois State.

After 10 lead changes in the first half, the Shockers controlled a four point halftime lead for the final 20 minutes at Loyola.

Eight first half turnovers slowed WSU’s lead for the first half, with Loyola staying neck-and-neck scoring 15 points off of eight Shocker turnovers.

WSU limited Loyola’s high-efficient offense to 34 percent on 58 shots from inside the paint. The Ramblers, who are ranked fifth in the country in shooting percentage, average more than 50 percent field goal percentage this season.

For the second straight game, five Shockers scored in double-digits. Redshirt freshman Landry Shamet tied Frankamp in scoring with 16 of his own. Shamet had a season-high seven assists.

Rashard Kelly and Markis McDuffie each had 11. Shaq Morris had 10 points and was one rebound shy of a double-double.

The Shockers shot 50 percent from 3-point range and 53 percent inside the paint. WSU out-rebounded the Ramblers by 15.