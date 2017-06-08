AAC announces basketball pairings

The American Athletic Conference announced its 2017-2018 men’s and women’s basketball conference pairings on Thursday. Since adding Wichita State, teams will play seven of the 11 teams twice, and the other four once each.

The complete schedule for the 2017-2018 season will be announced at a later date.

Wichita State announced its move from the Missouri Valley to the AAC this spring.

According to information posted on the AAC’s website, Wichita State’s men’s basketball team will play USF of Tampa, Florida, and Tulane of New Orleans, Louisiana, at home only. Wichita State will travel to Greenville, North Carolina, to face East Carolina University and Memphis, Tennessee to face the University of Memphis.

Wichita State’s men’s team will play its remaining opponents in one-at-home, one-away games. Those teams include the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida; the University of Cincinnati in Cincinatti, Ohio; the University of Connecticut in Storrs, Connecticut; the University of Houston in Houston, Texas; Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas; Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and the University of Tulsa in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Wichita State’s women’s basketball team will play at home against Cincinnati, USF, and Temple; away-only games against UCF, UConn, and East Carolina; and one-and-one against Houston, Memphis, SMU, Tulane, and Tulsa.