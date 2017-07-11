Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Letter to the Editor — Oshakuade goes after National Miss Black and Gold title

Brandon Vann, President, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, Delta Mu ChapterJuly 11, 2017Leave a Comment

Miss+Black+and+Gold+Elizabeth+Oshakuade+holds+her+crown.+
Miss Black and Gold Elizabeth Oshakuade holds her crown.

Miss Black and Gold Elizabeth Oshakuade holds her crown.

Courtesy

Courtesy

Miss Black and Gold Elizabeth Oshakuade holds her crown.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In less than 24 hours, Miss Black and Gold, Miss Elizabeth Oshakuade, will travel to the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated General Convention in Baltimore, Maryland, to compete for the National Miss Black and Gold title. This is the first time in 30 years the Delta Mu Chapter, which is seated at Wichita State University, has had a Miss Black and Gold represented on the national stage.

Elizabeth will compete against 4 other young women representing their respective region and in front of an estimated 6,000 attendees.

Elizabeth Oshakuade is no stranger to hard work, determination and perseverance. She graduated Magna Cum Laude in May 2016 with her Bachelors Degree in Communications Sciences and Disorders. On campus, she served as secretary to Future Health Care Professionals, a Transition Mentor with the Office of Student Success and as Health Professions Senator in Student Government Association. She is an avid volunteer in the local community at the Lords Diner and has traveled the country, most recently, to Costa Rica to give back to those in need.

As a daughter of immigrants, Elizabeth takes pride in her Nigerian roots and holds the values and traditions of her culture near to her heart. She believes that it is important for everyone, especially young women to embrace who they are and all they bring to the table. Her platform titled, “SHEro” empowers young women to be their own hero through education, self awareness and self-respect.

Elizabeth’s success thus far is a win for Wichita State University. We call on the entire campus and community to support her as she competes to bring the national title home. We couldn’t be any more proud of Elizabeth. As our queen, she has represented our chapter, Kansas and the Midwestern Region of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated well. Once a queen, always a queen. Regardless of the outcome, no one or anything will ever be able to take her crown from her. The true sign of royalty lyes in ones service and heart. Elizabeth has exemplified that.

— Brandon Vann, President, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, Delta Mu Chapter.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Letters to the Editor

Letter to the Editor — Jesse Allen

Dearest Shockers, It is abhorrent to see the lengths the current Student Government Association along with the administration of Wichita State Univ...

Letter to the Editor — ‘Diversity is more than just a pamphlet’
Letter to the Editor — ‘Diversity is more than just a pamphlet’
Letter to the Editor — Dr. Ron Kopita, former WSU VPs
Letter to the Editor — Dr. Ron Kopita, former WSU VPs
Letter to the Editor — Eugene M. Hughes
Letter to the Editor — Eugene M. Hughes
Letter to the Editor — David Catt: “Beware the Athletics Industrial Complex”
Letter to the Editor — David Catt: “Beware the Athletics Industrial Complex”

Other stories filed under Opinion

Letter to the Editor — Jesse Allen

Dearest Shockers, It is abhorrent to see the lengths the current Student Government Association along with the administration of Wichita State Univ...

Letter to the Editor — ‘Diversity is more than just a pamphlet’
Letter to the Editor — ‘Diversity is more than just a pamphlet’
Staff Editorial: Now is not the time for silence
Staff Editorial: Now is not the time for silence
Letter to the Editor — Dr. Ron Kopita, former WSU VPs
Letter to the Editor — Dr. Ron Kopita, former WSU VPs
Editorial Cartoon: President Bardo hears about the Y coming to Innovation Campus
Editorial Cartoon: President Bardo hears about the Y coming to Innovation Campus
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Letter to the Editor — Oshakuade goes after National Miss Black and Gold title

    Music

    Album Review: Mystery Blood is “High on Death”

  • Letter to the Editor — Oshakuade goes after National Miss Black and Gold title

    Arts & Culture

    Art show rallies community around refugees

  • Letter to the Editor — Oshakuade goes after National Miss Black and Gold title

    Sports

    The American Athletic Conference at a glance

  • Letter to the Editor — Oshakuade goes after National Miss Black and Gold title

    News

    Rigg released without prejudice, ‘remains under investigation’

  • Letter to the Editor — Oshakuade goes after National Miss Black and Gold title

    News

    Former editor arrested for electronic solicitation

  • Letter to the Editor — Oshakuade goes after National Miss Black and Gold title

    Campus

    Adiós, Doritos Locos: New food options coming to Wichita State

  • Letter to the Editor — Oshakuade goes after National Miss Black and Gold title

    News

    The cost of a degree at Wichita State continues to climb, tuition and fees increase

  • Letter to the Editor — Oshakuade goes after National Miss Black and Gold title

    Features

    Student journalists get their hands dirty in the Flint Hills — and their feet

  • Letter to the Editor — Oshakuade goes after National Miss Black and Gold title

    Entertainment

    PHOTOS: Hartman Arena hosts fight night

  • Letter to the Editor — Oshakuade goes after National Miss Black and Gold title

    Local

    ‘This is my time, this is my city’