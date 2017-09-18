Letter to the Editor — Do your research, have empathy, grow

Close Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

I’ve tried to take a step back from WSU politics recently, but when it comes to sexual assault, I simply can’t. I didn’t spend four years in high school speaking out about rape, sexual assault, and sex trafficking to then go to a college campus that pretends all of those things don’t exist.

It hurts to watch people spread myths about rape or to undermine the impact it has on an individual. Rape happens not because of the victim, nor does it happen because the perpetrator can’t get it anywhere else. Rape is used as a form of domination and control. Sexual assault victims come forward far less than one would expect because of the false accusation that every rape report is a lie.

So let me get graphic for a second for those of you who shrug it off:

Look into the eyes of the woman who was held down by a frat brother on one side, his nails digging into her arms as another spreads her legs. See as is she raped one after another, forcing themselves on her, breaking her piece by piece while it was being filmed. See how they blamed it on what she drank.

Stay up with the woman who has PTSD and wakes up crying in the middle of the night as she feels phantom fingers clawing into her skin and burrowing into her crevices — a feeling she can never escape from. See the flashbacks of the night her boyfriend pinned her to the bed, fear clawing in her chest as he ripped into her, tearing her open and leaving her bleeding before telling her she deserved it. Imagine living with that imagery every day of your life and waking up in the middle of the night screaming because your brain has tricked you into thinking he’s near.

Talk to the individual who got the courage to come forward when they’re attacked on campus, and listen as campus tells them that they have no proof or that they were asking for it. See how those words crawl into their brain and sink into their being. Feel how they want to die. How the feel of the perpetrators hands never go away even though they scrubs her skin raw like Ophelia. Until they bleed.

Work with victims of sexual assault, have family members that are victims, see their pain, and then try and tell me that some statues are worth more than this. Worth more than combatting this problem. Worth more than having proper investigations. A simple statement is no longer enough. Hold individuals, our campus president, and members of our Kansas government accountable for helping sexual assault survivors. Do your research. Have empathy. Grow.

And if you can’t do any of that, please, just stay quiet. Don’t comment. Don’t belittle. Don’t make snide remarks. Life is hard enough as it is; you don’t need to rip open old wounds. If you don’t agree or you don’t understand, realize that the person you’re attacking is a person. That’s all we need.

When it comes to sexual assault issues, offer help, not criticism.

Mercedes Lubbers