Letter to the Editor — Evan, reconsider your first assumptions

September 18, 2017

Evan,

I read your article about the duct tape incident that occurred yesterday morning, and I had a concern with the way you concluded your article.

It seemed you must have forgotten that tape over people’s mouths representing forced silence is a pretty universal symbol, not an invention of We The Students as your conclusion suggests.

Also, you failed to step back from your first assumptions and consider that perhaps the motives you saw were not the only option.

The motive of bringing forward the silencing of women is certainly a possibility, but not the only possibility. It is completely possible that this was an act of terror rather than an act of rebellion — an attempt to scare those of us speaking out against rape culture into a forced silence.

These are both plausible explanations for the incident, and the one I present seems even more likely considering the amount of speaking up that has occurred since the Phi Delta Theta incident.

This could be a direct retaliation against the flyers from earlier this week. Either way, we are not likely to find out what this action actually means until someone claims them, which I doubt anyone will do considering the possible consequences.

 

Rexy Que  

They/Them/Theirs

