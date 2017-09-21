Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Sale of beer approved for events at Koch and Wilkins

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterSeptember 21, 2017Leave a Comment

Beer is now being sold at Wichita State events at two new locations — Charles Koch Arena and Wilkins Stadium. 

Brad Pittman, associate athletic director of facilities and operations, said this is a trend that has been more prevalent for college games.

“It’s something we have looked at for a few years,” Pittman said. “Football schools have kind of started that realm and every year (beer sales) would gradually increase at basketball schools and arenas followed soon after that.”

Selling beer at games serves as another source of income for Wichita State. 

“Moving to a new conference comes with added expenses. Any additional revenue source we can get is a revenue source were excited to have,” Pittman said. “This was an opportunity to tap into another revenue source.”

The price of beer will run around six dollars.

“You’re spending a lot of money on beer, that’s how the industry is,” Pittman said. “We looked at ‘what does the rest of the industry do?’”

“I think the price is pretty standard across sports arenas nationwide,” Garret Davis said. “So I don’t think people would mind.” 

“We’ve sold beer for close to 30 years over at Eck Stadium,” Pittman said. “In my tenure here we’ve had crowds of 5,000 to 6,000 over there and honestly, inside the Grand Stand, the incidences with alcohol have actually been less than at basketball games where we don’t sell alcohol.”

Pittman said inappropriate behavior or misuse of alcohol will be handled immediately at events.

“We’re not going to tolerate behavior that is not fan friendly,” Pittman said. “There’s no reason you can’t have a beer or two, enjoy the game, be a good citizen and a good fan.

“I think at the end of the day our hope is it provides the experience for those who want to experience it,” Pittman said. “But they are also respectful with that experience so they don’t infringe on those that don’t want it.”

