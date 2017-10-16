Wichita State picked to finish second in first in AAC coaches poll
The Wichita State men’s basketball team still needs to make a name for themselves in the eyes of their peers.
Wichita State has been picked to finish behind Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference, according to a preseason coaches’ poll. The Shockers received 115 votes, including five first place votes to Cincinnati’s 116 and seven first place votes.
AAC coaches also picked sophomore guard Landry Shamet for the first-team all-conference team during the AAC media day in Philadelphia but lost preseason player of the year to SMU guard Shake Milton.
Full AAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll:
- Cincinnati 116 (7)
- Wichita State 115 (5)
- UCF 93
- SMU 91
- UCONN 79
- Houston 72
- Temple 68
- Tulsa 52
- Memphis 36
- Tulane 30
- ECU 24
- USF 16
