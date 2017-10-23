This week in Shocker events: SongFest, ComicFest, and more

Close WSU students look forward to SongFest every year (SongFest 2016). File Photo

File Photo WSU students look forward to SongFest every year (SongFest 2016).

Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Empowerment to Engagement Title IX Conference

When: 6 p.m. on Oct. 25-26 in the RSC

Admission: Free

The Title IX Student Alliance is hosting a conference featuring keynote speaker Tiffany Hill. Hill is a consumer law attorney with a career that includes litigation, policy development, corporate compliance, and higher education law. Hill is also a filmmaker, author, and advocate for domestic abuse victims. She will be discussing Title IX issues with students and faculty during this two-day conference.

Little Shop of Horrors

When: Oct. 26-29 in the Wilner Auditorium

Admission: Free for WSU students with ID, $10-$20 for public

The School of Performing Arts will be putting on the 1960s cult-classic, “Little Shop of Horrors.” The hilarious musical with over-the-top performances will make for an exciting evening.

Final Friday

When: Oct. 27

Admission: Free

Artists will be showing and selling their work at various art galleries during the Final Friday exhibitions. At the Shiftspace gallery, the exhibition “2 dimensions” will be featuring 10 WSU students.

Halloween ComicFest

When: Oct. 28 in the Ablah Library

Admission: Free

Students can participate in a photo booth, costume contest, film screening, 3D printing for cosplay, a crafts table, and free comics at the first annual Halloween ComicFest.

Songfest

When: 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 and the Orpheum Theater

Admission: $10 for adults

The 27th Annual Songfest will wrap-up the Shocktoberfest festivities. Featuring performances by various student groups and Greek life, students will sing and dance to compete for the winning title. Come support your fellow Shockers at this annual event.