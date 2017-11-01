Wichita State debuts at No. 7 in AP preseason Poll
The AP College Basketball preseason Poll was release Wednesday morning.
The Associated Press ranked Wichita State as No. 7, their highest ranking debut in 36 years. The Shockers have now debut in the AP Top-25 four out of the last five years.
Fellow AAC member Cincinnati, who was picked to win the conference, debut at No. 12.
The top-25 list is as following:
1. Duke (33 first-place votes)
2. Michigan State (13)
3. Arizona (18)
4. Kansas (1)
5. Kentucky
6. Villanova
7. Wichita State
8. Florida
9. North Carolina
10. USC
11. West Virginia
12. Cincinnati
13. Miami (Fla.)
14. Notre Dame
15. Minnesota
16. Louisville
17. Xavier
18. Gonzaga
19. Northwestern
20. Purdue
21. UCLA
22. Saint Mary’s
23. Seton Hall
24. Baylor
25. Texas A&M
