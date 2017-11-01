Wichita State debuts at No. 7 in AP preseason Poll

The AP College Basketball preseason Poll was release Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press ranked Wichita State as No. 7, their highest ranking debut in 36 years. The Shockers have now debut in the AP Top-25 four out of the last five years.

Fellow AAC member Cincinnati, who was picked to win the conference, debut at No. 12.

The top-25 list is as following:

1. Duke (33 first-place votes)

2. Michigan State (13)

3. Arizona (18)

4. Kansas (1)

5. Kentucky

6. Villanova

7. Wichita State

8. Florida

9. North Carolina

10. USC

11. West Virginia

12. Cincinnati

13. Miami (Fla.)

14. Notre Dame

15. Minnesota

16. Louisville

17. Xavier

18. Gonzaga

19. Northwestern

20. Purdue

21. UCLA

22. Saint Mary’s

23. Seton Hall

24. Baylor

25. Texas A&M