Jones to start; Shamet to potentially see playing time in Saturday’s matchup

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterNovember 2, 2017Leave a Comment

Samajae+Haynes-Jones+poses+for+photos+during+media+day.+
Saturday’s exhibition game against Henderson State brings opportunities for new players and returning players alike.

Samajae Haynes-Jones, the junior guard and second team All-American from Hutch Community College is expected to start at the one on Saturday.

“[Getting the news about starting] is amazing,” Jones said. “I just gotta keep doing what I’m doing and staying humble and not getting too excited because I’m starting.”

Jones said despite starting and the new playing conditions, he doesn’t get nervous.

“I haven’t gotten nervous in a long time,” Jones said. “I just have to go out there and compete how I’m supposed to compete and do what I’m supposed to do.”

Senior guard Conner Frankamp is expected to play the two on Saturday.

“Right now they would be one-two, with Samaje at the one and Conner at the two,” head  coach Gregg Marshall said.  “We’ve got an all Wichita backcourt. That should be good.”

The exhibition game will allow Marshall to give experience and more minutes to non-starters.

“It’s not like a regular game, in that you are going to play your best players exclusively,” Marshall said. “In this particular type of game, I am going to play everybody that we can within reason.”

The exhibition will give the newcomers a chance to adjust to playing in Charles Koch Arena in front of an expected sold-out crowd.

“[The exhibition game will] get the [new players] the experience, playing time in front of the crowd with referees, the bright lights, the whole deal,” Marshall said.  “In the end, you want to win the game, but throughout the course of the game you are trying to develop your team for the future.”

Senior forward Zach Brown has confidence in the newcomers, but advises them to maintain focus and be mentally tough.

“[My advice is] just communication and talking to them. [Samajae is] already a good player, and we all know it. We have confidence in him, Asbjørn, Rod and all the new guys,” Brown said. “Just communication and having them [focus on being] mentally tough.”

Not only does the exhibition give the new players a chance to adjust, it gives sophomore guard Landry Shamet a chance to play on his newly-healed foot.

“Landry was out there practicing for the non-competitive part and did a few minutes of competitive,” Marshall said. “He said he didn’t have any pain at all, the foot was just a little awkward from non use.”

“It looked great to have him back out there.”

If Shamet does not play in Saturday’s game, he’ll most likely get some playing time in Monday’s charity matchup against Newman.

“I’m not sure if he’ll play both, but the goal is to have him play some minutes and increase those minutes,” Marshall said. “Ultimately when we open up against UMKC, if he hasn’t had any setbacks, then he’ll be good to go.”

