Week in Brief: Nov. 6-11
Lecture from Yale Assistant Professor
When: 6:15 p.m. Monday
Where: CAC Theater
Admission: Free
Rizvana Bradley, Yale assistant professor of film and media studies and African American studies speaks Monday in the CAC Theater.
WSU Symphonic Wind Ensemble
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Miller Concert Hall
Admission: $12 per ticket, free for WSU students with ID.
The WSU Symphonic Wind Ensemble will perform a concert Tuesday. Doors open at 7 p.m.
National Association of Black Storyteller Session
When: 6-7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Hubbard Hall 208
Admission: Free
Cosponsored by Community Engagement and Opportunity and the Department of History, this event will teach attendees about the tradition of African oral storytelling.
“L’Elisir D’Amore” Opera
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Miller Concert Hall.
Admission: $10, $18, and $20; free for WSU students
Directed by Alan Held, “L’Elisir D’Amore” is a Donzetti opera featuring romance, comedy, and music. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Miss Black and Gold
When: 7:06 p.m. Saturday
Where: CAC Theater
Admission: $10 in advance, $15 at door; free for WSU students
The Miss Black and Gold pageant competition features the Delta Mu Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha. Members compete for the title of Miss Black and Gold, celebrating diversity and inclusion on campus.
