Week in Brief: Nov. 6-11

The WSU Symphonic Wind Ensemble is one of many events this week.

Lecture from Yale Assistant Professor

When: 6:15 p.m. Monday

Where: CAC Theater

Admission: Free

Rizvana Bradley, Yale assistant professor of film and media studies and African American studies speaks Monday in the CAC Theater.

WSU Symphonic Wind Ensemble

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Miller Concert Hall

Admission: $12 per ticket, free for WSU students with ID.

The WSU Symphonic Wind Ensemble will perform a concert Tuesday. Doors open at 7 p.m.

National Association of Black Storyteller Session

When: 6-7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Hubbard Hall 208

Admission: Free

Cosponsored by Community Engagement and Opportunity and the Department of History, this event will teach attendees about the tradition of African oral storytelling.

“L’Elisir D’Amore” Opera

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Miller Concert Hall.

Admission: $10, $18, and $20; free for WSU students

Directed by Alan Held, “L’Elisir D’Amore” is a Donzetti opera featuring romance, comedy, and music. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Miss Black and Gold

When: 7:06 p.m. Saturday

Where: CAC Theater

Admission: $10 in advance, $15 at door; free for WSU students

The Miss Black and Gold pageant competition features the Delta Mu Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha. Members compete for the title of Miss Black and Gold, celebrating diversity and inclusion on campus.