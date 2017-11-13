Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Rod Brown to take redshirt season

Matthew Kelly, Copy ChiefNovember 12, 2017Leave a Comment

Wichita+State+Shockers+forward+Rod+Brown+goes+fora+layup+during+the+exhibition+opener+against+Henderson+State+in+Koch+Arena.
Wichita State Shockers forward Rod Brown goes fora layup during the exhibition opener against Henderson State in Koch Arena.

Wichita State Shockers forward Rod Brown goes fora layup during the exhibition opener against Henderson State in Koch Arena.

Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes

Wichita State Shockers forward Rod Brown goes fora layup during the exhibition opener against Henderson State in Koch Arena.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Rod Brown’s goal of winning Freshman of the Year for the American Athletic Conference has been put on hold.

The forward from Cordova, Tennessee will redshirt this season after not suiting up for the Shocker Men’s Basketball opener against UMKC.

In October, Brown said he was expecting to redshirt this season until star forward Markis McDuffie sustained a stress fracture in his foot in September.

“When my name’s called, I’ve got to be ready to step up,” Brown said.

Following the injury, Brown set an ambitious personal goal.

“I actually want to win freshman of the year,” Brown said. He will still be eligible for the honor next season as a redshirt freshman.

Brown, who graduated from high school a year early to attend Wichita State, said he made the decision to do so because he was excited to take his game to the next level.

“I just wanted to play at the next level,” Brown said. “Playing D-I basketball is pretty huge, and translating my game from high school to college is a huge decision for me.”

Brown said he has plenty to offer the team.

“Toughness, athleticism, and defense,” he said. “And I can score with the best of them as well.”

McDuffie, who is set to return from his injury in December, agreed that Brown is a talented player, saying he just needs time to get used to Coach Marshall’s system.

“He brings a lot – athleticism. You know, he’s a freshman right now,” McDuffie said. “He’s just trying to learn the system.”

“He’s a great player.”

Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Marshall and Shamet look to tie school records against College of Charleston
Marshall and Shamet look to tie school records against College of Charleston
Shockers rock Roundhouse in season opener with 52-point win over UMKC
Shockers rock Roundhouse in season opener with 52-point win over UMKC
PHOTOS: Wichita State overpowers UMKC in home opener.
PHOTOS: Wichita State overpowers UMKC in home opener.
Marshall chosen as CBS Sports Preseason Coach of the Year
Marshall chosen as CBS Sports Preseason Coach of the Year
Shamet named to Naismith Trophy watch list
Shamet named to Naismith Trophy watch list

Other stories filed under Sports

Marshall and Shamet look to tie school records against College of Charleston
Marshall and Shamet look to tie school records against College of Charleston
Shockers rock Roundhouse in season opener with 52-point win over UMKC
Shockers rock Roundhouse in season opener with 52-point win over UMKC
PHOTOS: Wichita State overpowers UMKC in home opener.
PHOTOS: Wichita State overpowers UMKC in home opener.
Marshall chosen as CBS Sports Preseason Coach of the Year
Marshall chosen as CBS Sports Preseason Coach of the Year
Shamet named to Naismith Trophy watch list
Shamet named to Naismith Trophy watch list
Navigate Right
Navigate Left