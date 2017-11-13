Rod Brown to take redshirt season

Wichita State Shockers forward Rod Brown goes fora layup during the exhibition opener against Henderson State in Koch Arena.

Rod Brown’s goal of winning Freshman of the Year for the American Athletic Conference has been put on hold.

The forward from Cordova, Tennessee will redshirt this season after not suiting up for the Shocker Men’s Basketball opener against UMKC.

In October, Brown said he was expecting to redshirt this season until star forward Markis McDuffie sustained a stress fracture in his foot in September.

“When my name’s called, I’ve got to be ready to step up,” Brown said.

Following the injury, Brown set an ambitious personal goal.

“I actually want to win freshman of the year,” Brown said. He will still be eligible for the honor next season as a redshirt freshman.

Brown, who graduated from high school a year early to attend Wichita State, said he made the decision to do so because he was excited to take his game to the next level.

“I just wanted to play at the next level,” Brown said. “Playing D-I basketball is pretty huge, and translating my game from high school to college is a huge decision for me.”

Brown said he has plenty to offer the team.

“Toughness, athleticism, and defense,” he said. “And I can score with the best of them as well.”

McDuffie, who is set to return from his injury in December, agreed that Brown is a talented player, saying he just needs time to get used to Coach Marshall’s system.

“He brings a lot – athleticism. You know, he’s a freshman right now,” McDuffie said. “He’s just trying to learn the system.”

“He’s a great player.”