Wichita State volleyball can clinch AAC with road wins this weekend

Matthew Crow, Sports EditorNovember 15, 2017Leave a Comment

Mikaela Raudsepp, senior outside hitter, serves the ball.

Wichita State volleyball is on the verge of being crowned the champion of the American Athletic Conference. WSU could clench the title outright with victories over Tulsa and SMU this weekend.

Tulsa is 8-8 in the American this season and was swept by the Shockers last month in Koch Arena. Defending AAC champion SMU, currently second in the AAC at 13-3, put up a fight on the road before ultimately losing to WSU 3-1.

Shocker Volleyball will look to clinch the first ACC championship for a WSU sport since joining the conference in July.

A conference championship would earn WSU an automatic bid for the NCAA tournament in December. The AAC does not hold a conference tournament.

WSU returns home for senior night on November 24th.

