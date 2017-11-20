Shockers head into Maui Jim Maui Invitational undefeated

Close Wichita State Shockers head coach Gregg Marshall yells to players during the game against College of Charleston in Koch arena. Brian Hayes Brian Hayes Wichita State Shockers head coach Gregg Marshall yells to players during the game against College of Charleston in Koch arena. Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

No. 6 Wichita State headed to the Maui Jim Maui Invitational with a 2-0 record. The eight-team bracket starts Monday at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui.

“We get to go into Maui 2-0 and that will be a huge tournament for us,” Head Coach Gregg Marshall said. “It will be a lot of fun.”

The Shockers’ first game is against California at 4 p.m. The two have only met one time before in 1975 for the Lobo Invitational in Albuquerque where California defeated Wichita 75-68.

In the 2016-17 season, The Bears went 21-13, and although didn’t make the NCAA Tournament, they were the NIT 1 seed.

This season, California is 2-1 overall after winning the last two with a 85-82 win over Cal Poly, and a 79-65 win over Wofford.

The game against California will be a milestone for Marshall. It will be Marshall’s 354th game coached at Wichita State—the highest in program history.

Sophomore guard Landry Shamet is on track to beat former Shocker Ron Baker’s consecutive three point record. Shamet tied it at 27 consecutive games last Monday against College of Charleston.

If The Shockers get the win against Cal, they will face the winner of VCU and Marquette in the semifinals on Nov. 21 at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN.

If Wichita loses against Cal, they will face the consolation bracket semifinals later that day on ESPN2 3 p.m.

LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and host Chaminade make up the rest of the bracket.

Jay Bilas, veteran ESPN college basketball analyst stated in the Maui Invitational official release:

“It’s a fantastic field. With the star power and brand name power of Notre Dame and Wichita State at the top of the list, it is going to be a great Tournament. There are also up and coming teams attending that will challenge for national honors by the end of the season.”

All 12 Championship Round games of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Click here to see the bracket here.