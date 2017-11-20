Shockers stay at No. 6 in AP poll

Shockers celebrate during the second half of the game against UKMC at Koch Arena.

Wichita State holds steady at No. 6 in the country after the second week of action in college basketball.

WSU (2-0) is No. 3 in KenPom and will play California in the first round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational Monday at 4 P.M. (C/ST).

The Shockers received two votes for No. 3 and eight votes for No. 4 in Monday’s AP poll rankings.

Doug Doughty, who admitted to mistakingly rank the Shockers No. 15 in his ballot last week, placed WSU at No. 8 this week.

Notre Dame (3-0), a potential matchup with the Shockers should each team advance to the championship game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, is No. 13.

American Athletic Conference opponent Cincinnati (3-0) is No. 12 in the polls. Southern Methodist (2-0) and Temple (3-0) also received votes. Temple has three wins against teams ranked inside the top 100 of KenPom, all at neutral locations.

Baylor (3-0), who the Shockers play on Dec. 2, is No. 22.