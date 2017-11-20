Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Shockers stay at No. 6 in AP poll

Evan Pflugradt, Opinion EditorNovember 20, 2017Leave a Comment

Shockers+celebrate+during+the+second+half+of+the+game+against+UKMC+at+Koch+Arena.+
Shockers celebrate during the second half of the game against UKMC at Koch Arena.

Shockers celebrate during the second half of the game against UKMC at Koch Arena.

Selena Favela

Selena Favela

Shockers celebrate during the second half of the game against UKMC at Koch Arena.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Wichita State holds steady at No. 6 in the country after the second week of action in college basketball.

WSU (2-0) is No. 3 in KenPom and will play California in the first round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational Monday at 4 P.M. (C/ST).

The Shockers received two votes for No. 3 and eight votes for No. 4 in Monday’s AP poll rankings.

Brian Hayes
Wichita State Shockers center Rauno Nurger makes a dunk against Newman during the charity exhibition game in Koch Arena.

Doug Doughty, who admitted to mistakingly rank the Shockers No. 15 in his ballot last week, placed WSU at No. 8 this week.

Notre Dame (3-0), a potential matchup with the Shockers should each team advance to the championship game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, is No. 13.

American Athletic Conference opponent Cincinnati (3-0) is No. 12 in the polls. Southern Methodist (2-0) and Temple (3-0) also received votes. Temple has three wins against teams ranked inside the top 100 of KenPom, all at neutral locations.

Baylor (3-0), who the Shockers play on Dec. 2, is No. 22.

 

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Shockers overcome 18-point deficit to top Cal in Maui Invitational opener
Shockers overcome 18-point deficit to top Cal in Maui Invitational opener
The Sunflower picks the Maui Jim Maui Invitational
The Sunflower picks the Maui Jim Maui Invitational
Shockers head into Maui Jim Maui Invitational undefeated
Shockers head into Maui Jim Maui Invitational undefeated
Pflugradt: AP voter drops Wichita State 11 spots after winning 109-57
Pflugradt: AP voter drops Wichita State 11 spots after winning 109-57
Bigs’ versatility leads Shockers to 18-point victory
Bigs’ versatility leads Shockers to 18-point victory

Other stories filed under Sports

Shockers overcome 18-point deficit to top Cal in Maui Invitational opener
Shockers overcome 18-point deficit to top Cal in Maui Invitational opener
The Sunflower picks the Maui Jim Maui Invitational
The Sunflower picks the Maui Jim Maui Invitational
Shockers head into Maui Jim Maui Invitational undefeated
Shockers head into Maui Jim Maui Invitational undefeated
American Girls: Shocker Volleyball wins AAC outright
American Girls: Shocker Volleyball wins AAC outright
Shocker athletes give back through reading program
Shocker athletes give back through reading program
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Shockers stay at No. 6 in AP poll

    Men's Basketball

    The Sunflower picks the Maui Jim Maui Invitational

  • Shockers stay at No. 6 in AP poll

    Columns

    Pflugradt: My walking tour of Innovation Campus

  • Shockers stay at No. 6 in AP poll

    Men's Basketball

    Pflugradt: AP voter drops Wichita State 11 spots after winning 109-57

  • Shockers stay at No. 6 in AP poll

    Columns

    Liberal Arts and Sciences needs a hero

  • Shockers stay at No. 6 in AP poll

    Men's Basketball

    Shamet named to Naismith Trophy watch list

  • Shockers stay at No. 6 in AP poll

    Basketball Guide

    Pflugradt: Conference realignment—How do teams typically fare in their inaugural season?

  • Shockers stay at No. 6 in AP poll

    Basketball Guide

    Pflugradt: Will Gregg Marshall ever leave Wichita State?

  • Shockers stay at No. 6 in AP poll

    Basketball Guide

    Two stress fractures won’t define Shocker point guard Landry Shamet

  • Shockers stay at No. 6 in AP poll

    Basketball Guide

    5 players poised for a breakout season

  • Shockers stay at No. 6 in AP poll

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers score four-star point guard Alex Lomax, five others in early signing period