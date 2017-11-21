Shockers advance to Maui Jim Maui championship

Shockers celebrate during the second half of the game against UKMC at Koch Arena.

No. 6 Wichita State is heading to the Maui Jim Maui championship game after 14-point win over Marquette Tuesday.

The Shockers started the game with more poise than Monday’s game against Cal, taking an early lead.

Towards the end of the first half, Wichita State’s offense was at a standstill, going six minutes of play without hitting a field goal and allowing Marquette to tie the game.

A layup by sophomore guard Landry Shamet broke WSU’s dry spell and kick-started the offense as the Shockers took a five-point lead to half time.

Marquette tied it up again early into the second half, but WSU took control of the game with their lockdown defense.

The Shockers held the Golden Eagles without a field goal for over six minutes of play, allowing WSU to go on a 7-0 run to extend their lead to double digits.

Senior forward Rashard Kelly had a standout game defensively. Kelly had two back-to-back blocks in the first half and another block in the second, adding six points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

Shamet was WSU’s leading scorer with 19 points, 12 of which were in the second half.

Along with Shamet, three other Shockers finished in double digits: senior guard Conner Frankamp (13), senior center Shaquille Morris (11), and sophomore guard Austin Reaves (10).

The Shockers will face the winner of LSU and Notre Dame, which will be played at 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The championship game is set for Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.