No. 6 Wichita State drops Maui Invitational championship game to No. 13 Notre Dame

Notre Dame defeated Wichita State 67-66 for the Maui Jim Maui Invitational Championship.

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterNovember 23, 2017Leave a Comment

Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. attempts a free throw shot during their victory over UMKC. (Nov. 10, 2017)

Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. attempts a free throw shot during their victory over UMKC. (Nov. 10, 2017)

No. 13 Notre Dame defeated No. 6 Wichita State by one point for first place in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

The Shockers looked to have the game secured from the start after taking and maintaining an early lead.

With a 14-point lead at the half, The Shockers slipped up late in the second allowing Notre Dame to get within one point.

With less than two minutes remaining, The Shockers went without scoring nearly six minutes. Sophomore guard Landry Shamet broke the dry spell with a jumper.

After an inbound turnover by The Shockers, The Fighting Irish were able to convert that to two points for a one-point lead.

The game came down to the very last play with 2.3 seconds on the clock. Shamet was looking for the game-winning three, but fumbled the ball after getting double-teamed.

Despite the lack of a strong offensive presence in the second half, Wichita State’s defense locked down on Notre Dame’s T.J. Gibbs by holding him to seven points. points. Gibbs previously scored 27 points in the semifinal game against LSU.

Senior forward Zach Brown, known for being one of the best defenders in the country, had a standout game offensively.

So far in the 2017-18 season, Brown averages 3.3 points per game. He finished with 14 against Notre Dame.

Shamet, senior center Shaquille Morris, and senior forward Rashard Kelly were named the Maui Jim Maui Invitational All-Tournament Team.

WSU is now 4-1 going into Tuesday night’s home game against Savannah State.

