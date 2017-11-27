Wichita State Volleyball to host regional for NCAA Tournament

The Shocker Volleyball team will host Radford, Kansas, and Missouri at Charles Koch Arena in an NCAA regional.

Close Wichita State starters stand together during a high reel before the game. (Nov. 24, 2017) Matt Crow

Wichita State was seeded for the first time in school history, receiving the No. 16 seed and securing the right to play on their own court.

“I was speechless,” senior Mikaela Raudsepp said.

For the past two years, Wichita State has played in Nebraska.

“We went to Nebraska twice the last two years, so we were kind of expecting to get sent somewhere else,” Raudsepp said. “To see our name on the 16 seed was pretty special.”

Senior Emily Hiebert said she thought WSU had a good chance of hosting, but that she was still ecstatic when she heard the news.

“I can’t even put it into words. My heart kind of stopped,” Hiebert said. “It’s just amazing we get to do this in our last year.”

Wichita State (28-3) will play Radford (25-4) in the first round of the tournament at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Kansas (22-7) will face Missouri (20-11) at 6 p.m. on Friday, and then the winners of the two matches will face off at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Raudsepp said the biggest thing the team has to work on going into the tournament is their focus.

“Anyone can beat anyone at this point,” Raudsepp said. “It’s just how well you can stay focused as a team from point one to point 25.”

Raudsepp said she believes WSU can set a new attendance record at the tournament.

“Shocker Nation has the best fans in the entire world in our opinion,” Raudsepp said. “We’re filling the stands. We’re going to set that attendance record. I’m so excited.”

Tickets went on sale Sunday night. Prices are as follows:

Ticket prices

In Advance

GA All-Session: Adult – $14

GA All-Session: Youth/Senior – $10

At the Door (if available Friday)

GA Adult: $8