No. 6 Shockers head to Stillwater to face familiar foe

After rallying for a 10-point win against South Dakota State, the No. 6 Shocker Men’s Basketball team heads to Stillwater to face a familiar opponent.

Wichita State and Oklahoma State have met 38 times, with the Shockers winning just eight times.

Last season, WSU fell to OSU in a 17-point defeat at Intrust Bank Arena. The Cowboys broke Wichita State’s 42-game non-conference home winning streak.

After last year’s game, Head Coach Gregg Marshall said, “There was a lot of less than ideal Shockers in terms of energy, passion, aggression and toughness.”

Almost exactly a year later, after the South Dakota State win, Marshall said the opposite was true.

“I think the resolve of these guys, the toughness, refuse to lose attitude … all of those things really carried us tonight.”

WSU will be tasked with shutting down OSU’s productive offense.

The Cowboys have an 18.1 scoring margin and average .450 on field goal percentage, almost as good as WSU.

The Shockers have a 19.5 scoring margin with a .506 field goal percentage.

The Cowboys are 7-1 on the year, with their only loss coming at the hands of No. 16 Texas A&M.

In OSU’s most recent win against Mississippi Valley, five players scored in double digits.

High scorers to watch include forwards Cameron McGriff and Mitchell Solomon, both of whom scored 11 points against Mississippi Valley, guard Kendall Smith, who score 14, Tavarius Shine, who scored 13, and center Jeffrey Carroll who added 10.

One key statistic for WSU could be rebound margin — something they lead the nation in. The Shockers nearly triple The Cowboys’ rebound margin at 15.1 and 5.4 respectively.

Traveling to Oklahoma gives senior center Shaquille Morris an opportunity to play in his home state. Morris said that, no matter where the game takes place, it all comes down to the game.

“It’s back home, but soon as you step on the court, no matter who it is, it’s 40 minutes,” Morris said.”

Tipoff is at 3 p.m., and the game will be broadcasted on ESPN2.