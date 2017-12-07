Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

No. 6 Shockers head to Stillwater to face familiar foe

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterDecember 6, 2017Leave a Comment

Wichita+State+Head+Coach+Gregg+Marshall+calls+a+play+during+the+game+against+South+Dakota+State.+
Wichita State Head Coach Gregg Marshall calls a play during the game against South Dakota State.

Wichita State Head Coach Gregg Marshall calls a play during the game against South Dakota State.

Selena Favela

Selena Favela

Wichita State Head Coach Gregg Marshall calls a play during the game against South Dakota State.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






After rallying for a 10-point win against South Dakota State, the No. 6 Shocker Men’s Basketball team heads to Stillwater to face a familiar opponent.

Wichita State and Oklahoma State have met 38 times, with the Shockers winning just eight times.

Last season, WSU fell to OSU in a 17-point defeat at Intrust Bank Arena. The Cowboys broke Wichita State’s 42-game non-conference home winning streak.

After last year’s game, Head Coach Gregg Marshall said, “There was a lot of less than ideal Shockers in terms of energy, passion, aggression and toughness.”

Almost exactly a year later, after the South Dakota State win, Marshall said the opposite was true.

“I think the resolve of these guys, the toughness, refuse to lose attitude … all of those things really carried us tonight.”

WSU will be tasked with shutting down OSU’s productive offense.

The Cowboys have an 18.1 scoring margin and average .450 on field goal percentage, almost as good as WSU.

The Shockers have a 19.5 scoring margin with a .506 field goal percentage. 

The Cowboys are 7-1 on the year, with their only loss coming at the hands of No. 16 Texas A&M.

In OSU’s most recent win against Mississippi Valley, five players scored in double digits.

High scorers to watch include forwards Cameron McGriff and Mitchell Solomon, both of whom scored 11 points against Mississippi Valley, guard Kendall Smith, who score 14, Tavarius Shine, who scored 13, and center Jeffrey Carroll who added 10.

One key statistic for WSU could be rebound margin — something they lead the nation in. The Shockers nearly triple The Cowboys’ rebound margin at 15.1 and 5.4 respectively.

Traveling to Oklahoma gives senior center Shaquille Morris an opportunity to play in his home state. Morris said that, no matter where the game takes place, it all comes down to the game. 

“It’s back home, but soon as you step on the court, no matter who it is, it’s 40 minutes,” Morris said.” 

Tipoff is at 3 p.m., and the game will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

‘Refuse to lose attitude’ helps Shockers overcome 13-point deficit
‘Refuse to lose attitude’ helps Shockers overcome 13-point deficit
Wichita State returns from top-20 win to take on South Dakota State
Wichita State returns from top-20 win to take on South Dakota State
Shockers notch first top-25 victory since 2015
Shockers notch first top-25 victory since 2015
PHOTOS: Shockers Burn Baylor in Waco
PHOTOS: Shockers Burn Baylor in Waco
Shockers set for top-25 road matchup with Baylor
Shockers set for top-25 road matchup with Baylor

Other stories filed under Sports

‘Refuse to lose attitude’ helps Shockers overcome 13-point deficit
‘Refuse to lose attitude’ helps Shockers overcome 13-point deficit
Wichita State returns from top-20 win to take on South Dakota State
Wichita State returns from top-20 win to take on South Dakota State
PHOTOS: Wichita State falls to Mizzou in second round of NCAA tournament
PHOTOS: Wichita State falls to Mizzou in second round of NCAA tournament
Shocker volleyball drops second round of NCAA tournament
Shocker volleyball drops second round of NCAA tournament
Shockers notch first top-25 victory since 2015
Shockers notch first top-25 victory since 2015
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • No. 6 Shockers head to Stillwater to face familiar foe

    Men's Basketball

    ‘Refuse to lose attitude’ helps Shockers overcome 13-point deficit

  • No. 6 Shockers head to Stillwater to face familiar foe

    Men's Basketball

    Wichita State returns from top-20 win to take on South Dakota State

  • No. 6 Shockers head to Stillwater to face familiar foe

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers set records in blowout of Savannah State

  • No. 6 Shockers head to Stillwater to face familiar foe

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers say goodbye to Maui, hello to Savannah State

  • No. 6 Shockers head to Stillwater to face familiar foe

    Sports

    Wichita State Volleyball to host regional for NCAA Tournament

  • No. 6 Shockers head to Stillwater to face familiar foe

    Sports

    Shockers finish 20-0 in conference; seniors say goodbye

  • No. 6 Shockers head to Stillwater to face familiar foe

    Men's Basketball

    No. 6 Wichita State drops Maui Invitational championship game to No. 13 Notre Dame

  • No. 6 Shockers head to Stillwater to face familiar foe

    Men's Basketball

    No. 6 Wichita State set to play No. 13 Notre Dame in Maui Invitational championship

  • No. 6 Shockers head to Stillwater to face familiar foe

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers advance to Maui Jim Maui championship

  • No. 6 Shockers head to Stillwater to face familiar foe

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers overcome 18-point deficit to top Cal in Maui Invitational opener