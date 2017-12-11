Shockers move up to No. 3; Shamet named Player of the Week

Close Wichita State guard Landry Shamet (11) attempts to move past South Dakota State guards Tevin King (2) and Lane Severyn (25). Selena Favela

After going 2-0 last week, the previous No. 6 Shockers moved up to snag the AP Poll’s No. 3 spot.

The Shockers defeated South Dakota State on Tuesday and Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Along with moving up in the AP Polls, Wichita State had their first Player of the Week honor in the new conference.

Following a career-best 30 points in the 78-66 win over Oklahoma State, sophomore guard Landry Shamet was named the American Athletic Conference’s Player of the Week.

In the past two games, Shamet has averaged 25.5 points and 6.5 assists per game.

The Shockers host Oklahoma at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday. Student tickets went on sale Monday morning.