Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Landry Shamet named Wooden Award midseason finalist

Landry Shamet makes the second cut for the Wooden Award.

Evan Pflugradt, Opinion EditorJanuary 11, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita+State+guard+Landry+Shamet+hits+a+three+point+basket+against+the+Arkansas+State+Red+Wolves+during+the+first+half+in+Koch+arena
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet hits a three point basket against the Arkansas State Red Wolves during the first half in Koch arena

Wichita State guard Landry Shamet hits a three point basket against the Arkansas State Red Wolves during the first half in Koch arena

Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes

Wichita State guard Landry Shamet hits a three point basket against the Arkansas State Red Wolves during the first half in Koch arena

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Landry Shamet is one of the 25 included on the Wooden Award midseason list, the John R. Wooden Award advisory committee announced Thursday.

The redshirt sophomore point guard is averaging 16 points and 4.7 assists. His 52.7 percent shooting percentage from 3-point range ranks No. 11 in the country.

Brian Hayes
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet and Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp walk off the courts after a three point basket from Frankamp during the first half against the Houston Cougars in Koch Arena.

The Wooden Award recognizes the most outstanding player in college basketball annually since the award’s inception in 1976.

Shamet is one of eight underclassmen included on the list.

The list will cut to 15 players in late February.

Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Shockers’ unselfish play leads to 35-point blowout over Pirates
Shockers’ unselfish play leads to 35-point blowout over Pirates
Wichita State commits nominated to McDonald’s All American team
Wichita State commits nominated to McDonald’s All American team
Battle at the three: WSU goes up against best 3-point defense in American
Battle at the three: WSU goes up against best 3-point defense in American
Shockers blow out the Bulls; advance to 3-0 in The American
Shockers blow out the Bulls; advance to 3-0 in The American
PHOTOS: Shockers Take the Bulls by the Horns
PHOTOS: Shockers Take the Bulls by the Horns

Other stories filed under Sports

Shockers’ unselfish play leads to 35-point blowout over Pirates
Shockers’ unselfish play leads to 35-point blowout over Pirates
Wichita State commits nominated to McDonald’s All American team
Wichita State commits nominated to McDonald’s All American team
Battle at the three: WSU goes up against best 3-point defense in American
Battle at the three: WSU goes up against best 3-point defense in American
Pflugradt: Two Big 12 teams jump into the top 5 amid major weekend shake-up
Pflugradt: Two Big 12 teams jump into the top 5 amid major weekend shake-up
Shockers blow out the Bulls; advance to 3-0 in The American
Shockers blow out the Bulls; advance to 3-0 in The American
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Landry Shamet named Wooden Award midseason finalist

    Men's Basketball

    Wichita State commits nominated to McDonald’s All American team

  • Landry Shamet named Wooden Award midseason finalist

    Opinion

    Pflugradt: Two Big 12 teams jump into the top 5 amid major weekend shake-up

  • Landry Shamet named Wooden Award midseason finalist

    Campus

    Kansas Board of Regents approve online degree in homeland security

  • Landry Shamet named Wooden Award midseason finalist

    Men's Basketball

    Shamet saves Shockers in Stillwater

  • Landry Shamet named Wooden Award midseason finalist

    Columns

    Pflugradt: C’mon with the custard—Wichita State needs a Freddy’s

  • Landry Shamet named Wooden Award midseason finalist

    Men's Basketball

    Samajae Haynes-Jones scores career-high as Shockers battle injury-plagued backcourt

  • Landry Shamet named Wooden Award midseason finalist

    Men's Basketball

    Savannah State continues laborious road schedule at Wichita State

  • Landry Shamet named Wooden Award midseason finalist

    Columns

    Pflugradt: Examining the tax provisional that could bankrupt graduate students

  • Landry Shamet named Wooden Award midseason finalist

    Men's Basketball

    The Sunflower picks the Maui Jim Maui Invitational

  • Landry Shamet named Wooden Award midseason finalist

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers stay at No. 6 in AP poll