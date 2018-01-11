Landry Shamet named Wooden Award midseason finalist
Landry Shamet makes the second cut for the Wooden Award.
Landry Shamet is one of the 25 included on the Wooden Award midseason list, the John R. Wooden Award advisory committee announced Thursday.
The redshirt sophomore point guard is averaging 16 points and 4.7 assists. His 52.7 percent shooting percentage from 3-point range ranks No. 11 in the country.
The Wooden Award recognizes the most outstanding player in college basketball annually since the award’s inception in 1976.
Shamet is one of eight underclassmen included on the list.
The list will cut to 15 players in late February.