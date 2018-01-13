Havoc in the Heartland: Shockers to face familiar foe Saturday

Close Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly drives past a Houston defender Thursday in Koch Arena. Matt Crow

Matt Crow Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly drives past a Houston defender Thursday in Koch Arena.

Advertisement

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

No. 5 Wichita State and Tulsa share a rivalry that dates back 87 years.

The two were rivals in the Missouri Valley up until Tulsa pulled out of the conference in 1996.

This will be the 127th meeting between Wichita State and Tulsa. The Shockers lead the series 65-61 and have won eight of the last meetings. The Golden Hurricane leads the series on their home court 35-27.

The most recent between the two was November of 2016 where Wichita State won 80-53.

Tulsa is currently 3-2 in The American making them fourth in the conference. Overall, they are 10-7 and on a two game loss streak.

In the conference, Tula has defeated ECU, Tulane, and UConn, but has fallen to Memphis and most recently by 33 to Houston, who Wichita State defeated by 18.

The Golden Hurricane’s best shooter is senior forward Junior Etou, who averages 16.2 points per game and shoots 48 percent.

Tulsa’s junior guard Sterling Taplin averages 11.5 points per game and leads the team in assists with 65.

Tulsa averages 74.4 points per game but has a -1.0 scoring margin. They have a +5.4 rebounding margin averaging 43.4 per game.

Wichita State’s scoring margin is 17.5 averaging 85.8 points per game. They also average 42 rebounds per game with a 10.7 rebounding margin.

The Shockers are tied with Tennessee for the longest road win streak in the nation with 10. Wichita State also has the most road wins (45-6) and the highest percentage (.882) in all of Division 1.

Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.