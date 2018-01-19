American Conference beats out Big East, Big Ten, and Big 12 in RPI

The AAC banner is unveiled during the State of the American event in Koch arena.

The RPI rankings were updated Thursday and the American Athletic Conference now has nine teams in the NCAA Men’s Basketball top-100.

That is more than the Big East, Big Ten, and Big 12.

RPI, rating percentage index, is a quantity used to rank sports teams based upon a team’s wins and losses and its strength of schedule.

RPI ultimately is what can determine a team’s seeding in postseason play.

Cincinnati, Wichita State, Temple, SMU, Houston, UCF, Memphis, UConn, and Tulane all made the cut.

Cincinnati holds the best ranking, coming in at No. 24. Wichita State moved up two spots to No. 26, and Temple comes in at No. 51.

After defeating Wichita State on Wednesday, SMU goes up three spots to No. 56, Houston drops one to 57, and UCF stayed at No. 60.

Memphis stayed the same at No. 83, UConn dropped one spot to No. 94, and Tulane just barely made it into the top-100 coming in at No. 100.

Wichita State’s former conference, the Missouri Valley, only had three teams make the top-100.

Missouri State comes in at No. 55, Loyola chicago at No. 67, and Illinois State at No. 82.

The Big East had eight appearances in the top-100, the Big Ten had seven, and the Big 12 also had eight.