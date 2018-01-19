Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

American Conference beats out Big East, Big Ten, and Big 12 in RPI

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterJanuary 19, 2018Leave a Comment

The+AAC+banner+is+unveiled+during+the+State+of+the+American+event+in+Koch+arena.+
The AAC banner is unveiled during the State of the American event in Koch arena.

The AAC banner is unveiled during the State of the American event in Koch arena.

Matt Crow

Matt Crow

The AAC banner is unveiled during the State of the American event in Koch arena.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The RPI rankings were updated Thursday and the American Athletic Conference now has nine teams in the NCAA Men’s Basketball top-100.

That is more than the Big East, Big Ten, and Big 12.

RPI, rating percentage index, is a quantity used to rank sports teams based upon a team’s wins and losses and its strength of schedule.

RPI ultimately is what can determine a team’s seeding in postseason play.

Cincinnati, Wichita State, Temple, SMU, Houston, UCF, Memphis, UConn, and Tulane all made the cut.

Cincinnati holds the best ranking, coming in at No. 24. Wichita State moved up two spots to No. 26, and Temple comes in at No. 51.

After defeating Wichita State on Wednesday, SMU goes up three spots to No. 56, Houston drops one to 57, and UCF stayed at No. 60.

Memphis stayed the same at No. 83, UConn dropped one spot to No. 94, and Tulane just barely made it into the top-100 coming in at No. 100.
Wichita State’s former conference, the Missouri Valley, only had three teams make the top-100.

Missouri State comes in at No. 55, Loyola chicago at No. 67, and Illinois State at No. 82.

The Big East had eight appearances in the top-100, the Big Ten had seven, and the Big 12 also had eight.

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Shockers looking to extend nation’s longest road win streak Saturday
Shockers looking to extend nation’s longest road win streak Saturday
Tit for tat: SMU snaps Shockers’ home win streak after losing their own
Tit for tat: SMU snaps Shockers’ home win streak after losing their own
Wichita State’s Shamet, SMU’s Emelogu among best from three
Wichita State’s Shamet, SMU’s Emelogu among best from three
Shockers to host defending conference champion Wednesday
Shockers to host defending conference champion Wednesday
Too close for comfort: Shockers barely survive Golden Hurricane
Too close for comfort: Shockers barely survive Golden Hurricane

Other stories filed under Sports

Shockers looking to extend nation’s longest road win streak Saturday
Shockers looking to extend nation’s longest road win streak Saturday
Tit for tat: SMU snaps Shockers’ home win streak after losing their own
Tit for tat: SMU snaps Shockers’ home win streak after losing their own
Wichita State’s Shamet, SMU’s Emelogu among best from three
Wichita State’s Shamet, SMU’s Emelogu among best from three
Shockers to host defending conference champion Wednesday
Shockers to host defending conference champion Wednesday
Pflugradt: Trae Young delivers, Oklahoma jumps to No. 2 in latest poll
Pflugradt: Trae Young delivers, Oklahoma jumps to No. 2 in latest poll
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • American Conference beats out Big East, Big Ten, and Big 12 in RPI

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers looking to extend nation’s longest road win streak Saturday

  • American Conference beats out Big East, Big Ten, and Big 12 in RPI

    Men's Basketball

    Tit for tat: SMU snaps Shockers’ home win streak after losing their own

  • American Conference beats out Big East, Big Ten, and Big 12 in RPI

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers to host defending conference champion Wednesday

  • American Conference beats out Big East, Big Ten, and Big 12 in RPI

    Men's Basketball

    Too close for comfort: Shockers barely survive Golden Hurricane

  • American Conference beats out Big East, Big Ten, and Big 12 in RPI

    Men's Basketball

    Havoc in the Heartland: Shockers to face familiar foe Saturday

  • American Conference beats out Big East, Big Ten, and Big 12 in RPI

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers’ unselfish play leads to 35-point blowout over Pirates

  • American Conference beats out Big East, Big Ten, and Big 12 in RPI

    Men's Basketball

    Battle at the three: WSU goes up against best 3-point defense in American

  • American Conference beats out Big East, Big Ten, and Big 12 in RPI

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers blow out the Bulls; advance to 3-0 in The American

  • American Conference beats out Big East, Big Ten, and Big 12 in RPI

    Men's Basketball

    Wichita State reigns The American’s leaderboards; meets USF for first time Sunday

  • American Conference beats out Big East, Big Ten, and Big 12 in RPI

    Men's Basketball

    No. 9 Wichita State gives Houston a problem: an 18-point loss