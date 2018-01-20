Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Shockers looking to extend nation’s longest road win streak Saturday

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterJanuary 19, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita State Shockers bench reacts to a three point basket made by Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp during the second half in Reynolds Center.

Although the No. 7 Shockers snapped their home win streak, their away game streak is still alive and well.
The Shockers have the nation’s longest true road win streak and are looking to extend it to 12 with a win over Houston on Saturday.
The Shockers defeated Houston by 18 at Koch Arena the beginning of January. Wichita State is looking to get their first conference sweep this weekend.
In the Jan. 4th game, Wichita State’s defense was the difference maker. Houston’s Rob Gray, who led the American in scoring (averages 19 points) and had the highest-scoring game in the conference (37).
Senior forward Zach Brown was able to contain Gray and hold him to only 13 points.
Gray is still The American’s leading scorer averaging now 19.4 points per game. He joins sophomore guard Landry Shamet as a preseason American Player of the Year candidate.
Houston is now 14-4 overall and 4-2 in The American. They are also unbeaten at home.
Since meeting with Wichita State, Houston picked up two wins: one against Tulsa and one at ECU. Most recently Houston lost to Tulane by nine.
Houston’s current scoring margin is +12.1, dropping two since last meeting with The Shockers. Wichita State’s has increased to 15.5.
Both are The American’s two highest scoring teams. WSU averages 84.6 points per game and Houston averages (79.6).
Houston is the only team that has outrebounded Wichita State this season. The Shockers rank fourth nationally in rebound margin (+10.6). The Cougars come in at 16th with a +7.6 rebounding margin.
Senior center Shaquille Morris is one win away from becoming just the seventh Shocker in school history to hit the 100 win mark.
Wednesday’s loss to SMU held off Morris hitting that milestone, but WSU hasn’t lost consecutive games since November of 2016 when they lost to No. 10 Louisville and No. 24 Michigan State at Battle 4 Atlantis.
They also haven’t lost consecutive conference games since the 2012-13 season.
Tipoff is at 11 a.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPNU.

