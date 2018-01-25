Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Shockers to see potential starting lineup change after dropping two-straight

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterJanuary 24, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita+State+guard+Samajae+Haynes-Jones+drives+through+traffic+against+Savannah+State+in+Koch+Arena.
Wichita State guard Samajae Haynes-Jones drives through traffic against Savannah State in Koch Arena.

Wichita State guard Samajae Haynes-Jones drives through traffic against Savannah State in Koch Arena.

Matt Crow

Matt Crow

Wichita State guard Samajae Haynes-Jones drives through traffic against Savannah State in Koch Arena.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






No. 17 Wichita State dropped 10 spots in the AP Poll after their first back-to-back conference losses since the 2012-2013 season.

Head Coach Gregg Marshall thinks the games come down to toughness on the court.

“We need to be more aggressive. Be on the floor for loose balls, fight harder on the glass, fight harder when you are cutting and not letting people bump you off your cuts,” Marshall said.

Marshall said “now would be a good time” for a leader to emerge, which calls for potential changes to the starting lineup.

“Once you have some adversity, you lose a couple games, the opportunity, the timing is more suitable for changes in the lineup,” Marshall said. “We’ll determine that by who plays well and who practices well in the next couple days.”

The Shockers will meet Central Florida for the first time on Thursday. The Knights were picked to finish third in the conference.

Wichita State Assistant Coach Donnie was the UCF head coach from 2010-16 and led the Knights to three 20-wins seasons.

The Knights rank third nationally in scoring defense (59.1) and fifth in field goal percentage defense (.378).

Although UCF has one of the best defense in The American Athletic Conference, their reigning American Defensive Player of the Year is out for the remainder of the season.

UCF’s 7-foot-6 center, Tacko Fall, is out for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury.

Fall was shooting .767 from the field averaging 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.

Despite The Knights losing Fall, a preseason first team all-conference selection, B.J. Taylor, returned in the middle of January after being out with a foot injury for 16 games.

“Taylor is a very good player. I think, first team all-conference last year. The guy makes plays; makes shots,” Marshall said. “We’re seeing more and more teams that have guys that do that on a consistent basis at a very high level, and he is one of those guys.”

The Knights are 13-6 overall, and 4-3 in The American. They are most recently coming off of a two-point win at South Florida.

UCF averages 63.6 points per game with a +4.5 scoring margin. They average 37.5 rebounds per game with a +4.8 rebounding margin.

The Shockers average 83.2 point per game with a 13.9 scoring margin, and average 41.5 rebounds per game with a 10.6 rebounding margin.

Regardless of dropping two-straight conference games, Wichita State still leads seven categories in The American: scoring offense (83.2), field goal percentage (.485), rebound margin (+10.6), assists (18.8), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.5), defensive rebound percentage (.778) and three-pointers per game (9.5).

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPNU.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Houston hands Shockers second-straight conference loss
Houston hands Shockers second-straight conference loss
Tacko Fall to miss remainder of season
Tacko Fall to miss remainder of season
Shockers looking to extend nation’s longest road win streak Saturday
Shockers looking to extend nation’s longest road win streak Saturday
American Conference beats out Big East, Big Ten, and Big 12 in RPI
American Conference beats out Big East, Big Ten, and Big 12 in RPI
Tit for tat: SMU snaps Shockers’ home win streak after losing their own
Tit for tat: SMU snaps Shockers’ home win streak after losing their own

Other stories filed under Sports

“It was nice to get some revenge:” Wichita State bowler wins national championship
“It was nice to get some revenge:” Wichita State bowler wins national championship
Pflugradt: In-game promos are crowd killers, detrimental to Shockers’ home success
Pflugradt: In-game promos are crowd killers, detrimental to Shockers’ home success
Houston hands Shockers second-straight conference loss
Houston hands Shockers second-straight conference loss
Tacko Fall to miss remainder of season
Tacko Fall to miss remainder of season
Shockers looking to extend nation’s longest road win streak Saturday
Shockers looking to extend nation’s longest road win streak Saturday
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Shockers to see potential starting lineup change after dropping two-straight

    Men's Basketball

    Houston hands Shockers second-straight conference loss

  • Shockers to see potential starting lineup change after dropping two-straight

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers looking to extend nation’s longest road win streak Saturday

  • Shockers to see potential starting lineup change after dropping two-straight

    Men's Basketball

    American Conference beats out Big East, Big Ten, and Big 12 in RPI

  • Shockers to see potential starting lineup change after dropping two-straight

    Men's Basketball

    Tit for tat: SMU snaps Shockers’ home win streak after losing their own

  • Shockers to see potential starting lineup change after dropping two-straight

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers to host defending conference champion Wednesday

  • Shockers to see potential starting lineup change after dropping two-straight

    Men's Basketball

    Too close for comfort: Shockers barely survive Golden Hurricane

  • Shockers to see potential starting lineup change after dropping two-straight

    Men's Basketball

    Havoc in the Heartland: Shockers to face familiar foe Saturday

  • Shockers to see potential starting lineup change after dropping two-straight

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers’ unselfish play leads to 35-point blowout over Pirates

  • Shockers to see potential starting lineup change after dropping two-straight

    Men's Basketball

    Battle at the three: WSU goes up against best 3-point defense in American

  • Shockers to see potential starting lineup change after dropping two-straight

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers blow out the Bulls; advance to 3-0 in The American