Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Wichita State looking to bounce back; Set eyes on Tigers

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterFebruary 5, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita+State+center+Shaquille+Morris+holds+up+a+three+after+a+teammate+made+a+three+point+basket+during+the+first+half+against+the+UCF+Knights+at+Koch+Arena.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris holds up a three after a teammate made a three point basket during the first half against the UCF Knights at Koch Arena.

Wichita State center Shaquille Morris holds up a three after a teammate made a three point basket during the first half against the UCF Knights at Koch Arena.

Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes

Wichita State center Shaquille Morris holds up a three after a teammate made a three point basket during the first half against the UCF Knights at Koch Arena.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






 

After picking up their third conference loss, Wichita State still has some things they need some time “getting used to.” One of those things happens to be The American’s physicalness.

Head coach Gregg Marshall said one of the main differences he sees about The American is the amount of toughness each team has not only in players, but coaches as well.

“It’s a very physical brand of basketball, but when I came to the Missouri Valley from Winthrop, I thought it was a very physical brand of basketball and it took some getting used to” Marshall said. “I’ve said it all along, there are great coaches. You’re not going to out-coach these guys.”

He also said one thing that stands out about The American is how many potential NBA players are in the conference.

“Every team has a guy that can really go off on you…potential NBA guy. You have to be ready to play,” Marshall said. “If you hit the snooze too many times on one of these teams, you’ll get an L.”

The Shockers just so happened to “hit the snooze button” too many times in Thursday’s overtime loss to Temple.

Despite facing adversity, Wichita State is looking to bounce back Tuesday as they hit the road again to play Memphis.

Memphis’ head coach Tubby Smith is among nine active Division I coaches who have won an NCAA title.

Smith led the Kentucky Wildcats to the NCAA Championship in the 1997-98 season, which happened to be his first season with the team.

Smith is in just his second season with the Tigers after coming from Texas Tech.

The Tigers are 14-9 overall and 5-5 in The American, and have only dropped two games at home this season. They are currently coming off of a 3-point loss to ECU.

Memphis’ guard, Jeremiah Martin hit five threes and dropped 33 points in their most recent game against The Pirates.

Martin averages 35.4 minutes per game, where he averages 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and four assists per game.

The Tigers average 70.4 points per game with a 0.1 scoring margin. They average 12.7 assists per game with 13.7 turnovers. Their rebounding margin is a 2.3 averaging 35.7 rebounds per game.

The Shockers have a 13.6 scoring margin and a 10.5 rebounding margin. Wichita State averages 19 assists per game with 12.1 turnovers per game.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. and will be broadcasted on CBS Sports.

 

Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Temple upsets No. 16 Wichita State in Shockers’ first OT of the season
Temple upsets No. 16 Wichita State in Shockers’ first OT of the season
Shockers giving Temple ‘full, undivided attention’ to secure first win over the Owls
Shockers giving Temple ‘full, undivided attention’ to secure first win over the Owls
Grading Wichita State at midway through conference play
Grading Wichita State at midway through conference play
Coaching for a cause; Marshall supports Coaching for Literacy
Coaching for a cause; Marshall supports Coaching for Literacy
Frankamp ends three-point streak at 40 games
Frankamp ends three-point streak at 40 games

Other stories filed under Sports

Ron Baker’s 2017-18 NBA season ends prematurely due to shoulder injury
Ron Baker’s 2017-18 NBA season ends prematurely due to shoulder injury
Former Shocker turns ball-spinning hobby into career with Harlem Globetrotters
Former Shocker turns ball-spinning hobby into career with Harlem Globetrotters
Temple upsets No. 16 Wichita State in Shockers’ first OT of the season
Temple upsets No. 16 Wichita State in Shockers’ first OT of the season
Crow: Fly, Nick Foles, Fly
Crow: Fly, Nick Foles, Fly
Shockers giving Temple ‘full, undivided attention’ to secure first win over the Owls
Shockers giving Temple ‘full, undivided attention’ to secure first win over the Owls
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Wichita State looking to bounce back; Set eyes on Tigers

    Sports

    Ron Baker’s 2017-18 NBA season ends prematurely due to shoulder injury

  • Wichita State looking to bounce back; Set eyes on Tigers

    Men's Basketball

    Temple upsets No. 16 Wichita State in Shockers’ first OT of the season

  • Wichita State looking to bounce back; Set eyes on Tigers

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers giving Temple ‘full, undivided attention’ to secure first win over the Owls

  • Wichita State looking to bounce back; Set eyes on Tigers

    Men's Basketball

    Coaching for a cause; Marshall supports Coaching for Literacy

  • Wichita State looking to bounce back; Set eyes on Tigers

    Men's Basketball

    Reaves leads Shockers to 700th win at Koch Arena

  • Wichita State looking to bounce back; Set eyes on Tigers

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers go for 700th win in The Roundhouse Sunday

  • Wichita State looking to bounce back; Set eyes on Tigers

    Men's Basketball

    ‘We just had to get back to who we were’

  • Wichita State looking to bounce back; Set eyes on Tigers

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers to see potential starting lineup change after dropping two-straight

  • Wichita State looking to bounce back; Set eyes on Tigers

    Men's Basketball

    Houston hands Shockers second-straight conference loss

  • Wichita State looking to bounce back; Set eyes on Tigers

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers looking to extend nation’s longest road win streak Saturday