Being openly racist online can lead to a variety of problems with employment, social standing, and other future prospects.

While most of us realize that showing disdain for specific ethnic or religious groups is abhorrent and disgusting, there are those of us who have been tricked by far-right nationalists into thinking that hate speech is simply a “difference in opinion”.

While it is true that there is a difference in opinion regarding people who have submitted letters to the editor to garner sympathy for their follies and those who personally recognize prejudice and vitriol for what they are: spiteful, racist rhetoric. There is a line you cross once you decide to show your true colors.

Free speech doesn’t guarantee freedom from consequences. You can be socially ostracized and otherwise criticized for associating with bigoted groups in the name of “patriotism.” This goes for everyone, including the populist voice of the alt-right and other racist groups. It’s impossible to co-exist with hatred, and there’s a reason for that.