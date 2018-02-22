Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Opinion: Wichita State should cancel classes tomorrow

Sunflower StaffFebruary 21, 2018Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Sunflower has no authority, but we can make suggestions to our readers.

Faculty, staff, students — don’t come to Wichita State’s campus Thursday. The streets are terrible, the parking lots and sidewalks are slick with ice. Nothing you had scheduled at Wichita State is worth slipping and falling or wrecking your car.

“Your safety is of the utmost importance,” Wichita State said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. The university advised students to “use your discretion and contact your instructor or supervisor if you feel it is not feasible for you to make it to campus.”

That sure reads like “optional” to us, so we’re going to make the call: It is not feasible for you to make it to campus. Take the day off.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Editorials

Editorial: We stand with The Lantern
Editorial: We stand with The Lantern
Staff Editorial: Now is the time to stand up for academic freedom
Staff Editorial: Now is the time to stand up for academic freedom
The Sunflower — a fact-finding, truth-telling news source
The Sunflower — a fact-finding, truth-telling news source
Staff Editorial — ‘Sooner or later, the truth catches up’
Staff Editorial — ‘Sooner or later, the truth catches up’
SGA should preserve representative democracy
SGA should preserve representative democracy

Other stories filed under Opinion

Corrigan: Braving the cold with beach-ready Ben
Corrigan: Braving the cold with beach-ready Ben
Corrigan: Facing fears today and every day
Corrigan: Facing fears today and every day
Pflugradt: Athletic Department’s decision could wipe out college tradition
Pflugradt: Athletic Department’s decision could wipe out college tradition
Funschelle: Don’t leave it to commuter students to have to make a judgment call on inclement weather
Funschelle: Don’t leave it to commuter students to have to make a judgment call on inclement weather
Letter to the Editor — Jacob Brown
Letter to the Editor — Jacob Brown
Navigate Right
Navigate Left