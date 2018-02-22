Opinion: Wichita State should cancel classes tomorrow

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Sunflower has no authority, but we can make suggestions to our readers.

Faculty, staff, students — don’t come to Wichita State’s campus Thursday. The streets are terrible, the parking lots and sidewalks are slick with ice. Nothing you had scheduled at Wichita State is worth slipping and falling or wrecking your car.

“Your safety is of the utmost importance,” Wichita State said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. The university advised students to “use your discretion and contact your instructor or supervisor if you feel it is not feasible for you to make it to campus.”

That sure reads like “optional” to us, so we’re going to make the call: It is not feasible for you to make it to campus. Take the day off.