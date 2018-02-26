Shocker baseball wins home opener series against Omaha

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Shockers were off to a 3-0 after sweeping McNeese State last week on the road, continuing their undefeated run with a sweep of Omaha this weekend.

Junior Luke Ritter scored the first and last runs for the team at the bottom of the third and seventh innings, ending the game with a win 4-3 Saturday.

Sunday during the first game of a doubleheader, the Shockers had a slower start at the plate until the bottom of the fifth inning when junior Dayton Dugas hit a home run to left field, scoring the first run of the game.

In the bottom of the seventh, sophomore Alex Jackson stole second and third after a throwing error by Omaha’s catcher, and Dugas walked to first. But, after senior Gunnar Troutwine grounded out to second base, Dugas advanced to third while Jackson scored at home. Then while junior Jordan Boyer was at the plate, Dugas scored at home off of a wild pitch, putting the Shockers ahead by three runs at the end of the seventh inning.

In the second game of the day, the Shockers again had a harder start at bat, but at the bottom of the fifth inning, sophomore Jacob Katzfey doubled down the far right field line.

Later Boyer singled to left field with an RBI, bringing Katzfey home to score the first run. Then Jackson singled to right center field with an RBI, taking Boyer to home for another run.

Shortly after, junior Greyson Jenista hit a homerun out of left field, also sending Jackson home for a fourth run.

“We didn’t really hit as well as we wanted to this weekend,” junior Greyson Jenista said. “We got that big inning, we’re gonna win ball games based on that.”

Junior Alec Bohm was the next batter, who hit another home run for the team, which put the Shockers ahead 5-0.

“As a whole we didn’t really swing very good this weekend,” Bohm said. “So, we gotta get back to work this week and get the bats going again.”

At the bottom of the seventh inning, the team scored their last run when freshman Hunter Gibson hit a home run, the first of his Wichita State career and in his first at bat.

“That was probably the highlight of my day, watching Hunter get that home run as a freshman because he was itching to play and it was exciting,” said Head Coach Todd Butler.

In the next inning, Omaha’s Cole Thibodeau scored Omaha’s second and last run of the game.

In the top of the ninth inning, Omaha’s Grant Suponchick struckout and resulted in a 6-2 win for the Shockers.

The Shockers will face Nebraska later this week.

“The teams we play that are near us are all in the Big 12 or the Big 10,” Butler said. “So it’ll be a good challenge for us. I’m looking forward to it.”

The Shockers series against Nebraska begins at 3 p.m. Friday at Eck Stadium.