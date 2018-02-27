Letter to the Editor — ‘Another loss for LAS’

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

For years, liberal arts and science students have been on the back-burner.

With all this talk of “innovation” it seems as if mainly engineering students and business students are the only ones reaping the benefits.

What about us? What about the Elliott School?

It should not come as a surprise with the way the world views students with art or communication degrees, that we, the communication majors, are seen as less. We are assumed to be less intelligent than our counterparts and that we are not a goal driven and took the “easy route” when deciding to work towards a degree in communication.

The world is continuing to see us in this light, yet the administration is not doing anything to benefit this sector of students.

Thankfully, we have amazing faculty that helps us find opportunities in the community and also one other place, The Sunflower.

The Sunflower is a fantastic opportunity for students. It allows them to gain valuable skills and work experience that will be very beneficial for their future career. It works to be a source of information for the entire community and is the oldest student organization on this campus.

With all that being said, a committee wants to cut their funding in half? Actually, more than half.

I don’t know about you, but I bet this extremity of a funding cut, which inedibility takes away opportunity for the students, would never happen to the precious engineering students.

—Julie Nolte is a senior studying integrated marketing communications through the Elliott School of Communication.

To submit a letter to the editor, please visit thesunflower.com/letter