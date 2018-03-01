Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Letter to the Editor—Michael Bourbina

March 1, 2018Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






As a non-traditional (old person) student at WSU, I work a full-time job and go to school full time. With my busy schedule I do not have the time to investigate the dealings of the administration, however the Sunflower has the ability to shine a light in an attempt to keep the current administration ethical, and to try and curb the shady behind the scenes deals the administration has been engaging in. Why do athletics get the lion’s share of our student fees? The last time I checked this is an academic institution with an athletics organization, and not an athletics institution with an academic organization. There is more to this school than just Engineering, Business, and Basketball. The Sunflower, and Mikrokosmos allow students to have applied learning opportunities in the Liberal Arts and Sciences, yet these academic pursuits are on the chopping block, where there always seems to be money for Engineering pet projects (Airbus/Innovation Campus), and athletics (our new place in the American Athletic Conference). As stated above there is more to WSU than engineering, business, and basketball. I wouldn’t know that a member of the board of Regents has a stake in the new apartments on campus if not for the Sunflower. (Heaven forbid that the Flats fail, even though it is overpriced for the area and students can just rent a house off campus for the same amount or less). The Sunflower is resisting to be the propaganda machine that Bardo and his cronies wish it to be. Instead of cutting funding to the Sunflower, wouldn’t the easier solution to be just stop engaging in shady business practices. I am happy that the Sunflower isn’t Wichita State run media, and is the voice of the students. As a student who attended under former president Beggs, and now Bardo I would have to say I miss the student-centered University that our great school once was under Beggs, and find myself ashamed by the business model Bardo is running the school by. I understand that due to budget issues in Kansas, that there are budget issues to be addressed at WSU, however budget shortfalls should not be placed on the backs of students with increased fees to support the current administrations “vision,” and those fees should never be pulled from anything that can support a student’s academic success and learning. Academics, not cashflow, should be the priority.

—Michael Bourbina

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Letters to the Editor

Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt
Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt
Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt
Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt
Letter to the Editor—Phil Ladwig
Letter to the Editor—Phil Ladwig
Letter to the Editor—MIKRO MOJO has been a saving grace
Letter to the Editor—MIKRO MOJO has been a saving grace
Letter to the Editor—John J. Mesh
Letter to the Editor—John J. Mesh

Other stories filed under Opinion

Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt
Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt
Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt
Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt
Letter to the Editor—Phil Ladwig
Letter to the Editor—Phil Ladwig
Letter to the Editor—MIKRO MOJO has been a saving grace
Letter to the Editor—MIKRO MOJO has been a saving grace
Letter to the Editor—John J. Mesh
Letter to the Editor—John J. Mesh
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Letter to the Editor—Michael Bourbina

    Letters to the Editor

    Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt

  • Letter to the Editor—Michael Bourbina

    Campus

    Automotive engineers speak against potential funding cuts

  • Letter to the Editor—Michael Bourbina

    Campus

    Student fees committee recommends $0 for Mikrokosmos literary journal

  • Letter to the Editor—Michael Bourbina

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers looking for seventh-straight win to keep American title hopes alive

  • Letter to the Editor—Michael Bourbina

    Sports

    Brown to try out for U.S. National Team this weekend

  • Letter to the Editor—Michael Bourbina

    Lifestyle

    ‘Annihilation’ is bold, bizarre

  • Letter to the Editor—Michael Bourbina

    Campus

    Bardo calls for public student fees deliberation

  • Letter to the Editor—Michael Bourbina

    Letters to the Editor

    Letter to the Editor—Haley Ensz

  • Letter to the Editor—Michael Bourbina

    Letters to the Editor

    Letter to the Editor—Toni Loeffler

  • Letter to the Editor—Michael Bourbina

    Arts & Culture

    PHOTOS: Art students perform musical twist of Little Women