Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt

Dan ArndtMarch 1, 2018Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






It’s my first year at Wichita State, and I’m still getting used to some of the words I hear thrown around. “WuShock,” “RSC,” “Ablah.” But there’s a word I do hear a lot of, in the pages of The Sunflower and in the mouths of WSU’s administrators: “innovation”.

That seems to be the buzzword of the year. But it never seems like it gets used correctly. Instead, the university has decided to commit itself to a wholly invented, technocratic, and entirely soulless definition of the word “innovation.”

Rather than a commitment to new ideas, new creations, and new thinking; the word “innovation” seems to simply be code for dumping money into the coffers of billion dollar companies while forcing students into subpar, overpriced housing. It’s become a code word for jacking up student fees to build a redundant YMCA that none of the students being billed will get to use. And it’s a code word for giving university property away to Charles Koch’s son and his wife’s elementary school for the wealthy.

It doesn’t mean funding a literary journal, Mikrokosmos, that has continues to find new ways to reach artists in Wichita and around the world. It doesn’t mean funding a newspaper, The Sunflower, that doesn’t just report the news, it works to change the university for the better. And it doesn’t mean paying the teachers of basic college classes a living wage, nor does it mean funding the departments those classes are a part of.

A truly innovative campus commits itself to ALL forms of innovation, in ALL of its departments. And until it does, all of WSU’s talk of innovation will ring hollow, and it will quickly be eclipsed by universities that do.

—Dan Arndt is a student at Wichita State University. 

To submit a Letter to the Editor, please visit thesunflower.com/letter

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Letters to the Editor

Letter to the Editor—Michael Bourbina
Letter to the Editor—Michael Bourbina
Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt
Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt
Letter to the Editor—Phil Ladwig
Letter to the Editor—Phil Ladwig
Letter to the Editor—MIKRO MOJO has been a saving grace
Letter to the Editor—MIKRO MOJO has been a saving grace
Letter to the Editor—John J. Mesh
Letter to the Editor—John J. Mesh

Other stories filed under Opinion

Letter to the Editor—Michael Bourbina
Letter to the Editor—Michael Bourbina
Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt
Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt
Letter to the Editor—Phil Ladwig
Letter to the Editor—Phil Ladwig
Letter to the Editor—MIKRO MOJO has been a saving grace
Letter to the Editor—MIKRO MOJO has been a saving grace
Letter to the Editor—John J. Mesh
Letter to the Editor—John J. Mesh
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt

    Campus

    Automotive engineers speak against potential funding cuts

  • Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt

    Campus

    Student fees committee recommends $0 for Mikrokosmos literary journal

  • Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers looking for seventh-straight win to keep American title hopes alive

  • Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt

    Sports

    Brown to try out for U.S. National Team this weekend

  • Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt

    Lifestyle

    ‘Annihilation’ is bold, bizarre

  • Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt

    Letters to the Editor

    Letter to the Editor—Michael Bourbina

  • Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt

    Letters to the Editor

    Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt

  • Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt

    Letters to the Editor

    Letter to the Editor—Phil Ladwig

  • Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt

    Letters to the Editor

    Letter to the Editor—MIKRO MOJO has been a saving grace

  • Letter to the Editor—Dan Arndt

    Letters to the Editor

    Letter to the Editor—John J. Mesh