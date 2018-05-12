PHOTOS: Shockers take first game of weekend series against USF
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Shocker baseball won the first game of the weekend series 17-2 against USF by run-rule in the eighth inning Friday evening. Wichita State junior Codi Heuer pitched a complete game. Over the duration of the game Wichita State had a total of five home runs from Gunnar Troutwine, Greyson Jenista, two by Alec Bohm, and the game winning hit by Mason O’Brien.
The weekend series will continue Saturday at 2 p.m. at Eck Stadium.
Leave a Reply