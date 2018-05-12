PHOTOS: Shockers take first game of weekend series against USF

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Slideshow • 4 Photos Selena Favela Wichita State junior Alec Bohm throws to first for an out against USF Friday evening at Eck Stadium.

Close

Shocker baseball won the first game of the weekend series 17-2 against USF by run-rule in the eighth inning Friday evening. Wichita State junior Codi Heuer pitched a complete game. Over the duration of the game Wichita State had a total of five home runs from Gunnar Troutwine, Greyson Jenista, two by Alec Bohm, and the game winning hit by Mason O’Brien.

The weekend series will continue Saturday at 2 p.m. at Eck Stadium.