PHOTOS: Shockers take first game of weekend series against USF

Selena Favela, PhotographerMay 11, 2018Leave a Comment

Slideshow • 4 Photos
Selena Favela

Wichita State junior Alec Bohm throws to first for an out against USF Friday evening at Eck Stadium.

Shocker baseball won the first game of the weekend series 17-2 against USF by run-rule in the eighth inning Friday evening. Wichita State junior Codi Heuer pitched a complete game. Over the duration of the game Wichita State had a total of five home runs from Gunnar Troutwine, Greyson Jenista, two by Alec Bohm, and the game winning hit by Mason O’Brien.

The weekend series will continue Saturday at 2 p.m. at Eck Stadium.

