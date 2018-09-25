Sophomore to miss up to 6 weeks with broken thumb

Wichita State middle blocker sustained injury in the fourth set of Friday's home-opener. She will miss six weeks of play with a broken thumb.

Sophomore Emma Wright will miss up to six weeks of play with a broken thumb.

Wright sustained injury in the fourth set of Friday’s home-opener against Tulane. The Shockers won that game in five sets.

A six-week recovery would place Wright back in action near early November.

Wright is a 6-foot-3 middle blocker. She had eight kills, three blocks and a dig on Friday. She leads the Shockers with 33 blocks this season.