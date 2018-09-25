Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Sophomore to miss up to 6 weeks with broken thumb

Marshall Sunner, Reporter
September 25, 2018

Joseph Barringhaus

Sophomore Emma Wright will miss up to six weeks of play with a broken thumb.

Wright sustained injury in the fourth set of Friday’s home-opener against Tulane. The Shockers won that game in five sets.

A six-week recovery would place Wright back in action near early November.

Wright is a 6-foot-3 middle blocker. She had eight kills, three blocks and a dig on Friday. She leads the Shockers with 33 blocks this season.

Selena Favela
About the Photographer
Selena Favela, Photo Editor
Selena Favela is the Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Favela is a junior majoring in graphic design with a minor in communications. She is from Wichita, Kansas. After graduation, Favela plans to pursue photography.
