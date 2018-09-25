Sophomore to miss up to 6 weeks with broken thumb Close
Joseph Barringhaus
Sophomore Emma Wright will miss up to six weeks of play with a broken thumb.
Wright sustained injury in the fourth set of Friday’s home-opener against Tulane. The Shockers won that game in five sets.
A six-week recovery would place Wright back in action near early November.
Wright is a 6-foot-3 middle blocker. She had eight kills, three blocks and a dig on Friday. She leads the Shockers with 33 blocks this season.
Wichita State middle blocker Emma Wright will miss six weeks with a broken thumb injury.
