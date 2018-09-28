Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Softball falls short to Oklahoma State

Evan Pflugradt, Sports EditorSeptember 28, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita State catcher Madison Perrigan tags out an Oklahoma State runner at home plate. Wichita State lost to Oklahoma State on the game held Sept. 27, 2018 at Wilkins Stadium.

A two-run 10th inning wasn’t enough for Wichita State to defeat Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State added two insurance runs in the top 10th inning to seal a victory against the Shockers on Thursday.

WSU sophomore Caitlin Bingham added an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to close the margin to two runs.

WSU scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th. Senior Laurie Derrico hit the Shockers’ only home run, a three-RBI shot to center field, in the bottom of the seventh.

Oklahoma State surged ahead scoring five runs combined in the fourth and fifth innings.

WSU next plays at Southeastern Oklahoma State 1 p.m. Saturday at Wilkins Stadium.

Wichita State infielder Adeline Reese tags an Oklahoma State runner out at third base. Wichita State lost to Oklahoma State on the game held Sept. 27, 2018 at Wilkins Stadium.

