Sports in brief — Oct. 8
Knights stay perfect — Shocker volleyball lost in four sets to Central Florida on Sunday. Megan Taflinger had 16 kills in the match. WSU is now 8-8 on the year and 3-2 in AAC play. UCF is undefeated in conference play.
Taflinger kills — Shocker volleyball’s Megan Taflinger had 19 kills and three aces against South Florida in WSU’s four-set win Friday. Alex Koon had a double-double with with 14 kills and 10 digs.
Woo Pig — Shocker baseball lost to Arkansas in a road exhibition match on Friday, 10-1. Luke Ritter had WSU’s only RBI. Ritter had two hits in the 14-inning exhibition.
21 and 1 — Shocker softball defeated Seminole State 21-1 Thursday in the final home game of their fall schedule. Laurie Derrico had four RBIs in five at-bats. Sunday’s exhibition against Emporia State was cancelled due to inclement weather.
7 and 7 — Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage and Maya Brewer each scored seven points in 10 minutes of action at the women’s Black and Yellow Scrimmage, held Saturday. The women’s team has 11 newcomers this year.
Burton Beats Buzzer — Freshman Jamarius Burton hit a two-point step-back jumper with two seconds left in the men’s Black and Yellow Scrimmage. Burton won the scrimmage for his team, 26-25. Teddy Allen, a transfer from West Virginia, scored a game-high 12 points. Freshman Morris Udeze had a game-high seven rebounds.
Evan Pflugradt is the Sports Editor of The Sunflower.
Pflugradt graduated from the Elliott School of Communication in spring 2017, and was recognized as the Elliott School’s Most Outstanding Journalism Graduate for the 2017 graduating class. Pflugradt graduated from Wichita State with a bachelor of arts in communication — journalism.
He has previously served as The Sunflower’s Editor-in-Chief, Opinion Editor, and Sports Editor. Additionally, he worked as a digital news intern for KMUW, NPR for Wichita.
Pflugradt transferred to Wichita State from Johnson County Community College in 2015.
Currently, he’s a second-year graduate student seeking a master’s degree from the Elliott School of Communication.
