Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Sports in brief — Oct. 8

Evan Pflugradt, Sports EditorOctober 8, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita+State%27s+Markis+McDuffie+goes+up+for+a+basket+during+the+Black+and+Yellow+Scrimmage+at+Koch+Arena+on+Oct.+6%2C+2018.
Wichita State's Markis McDuffie goes up for a basket during the Black and Yellow Scrimmage at Koch Arena on Oct. 6, 2018.

Wichita State's Markis McDuffie goes up for a basket during the Black and Yellow Scrimmage at Koch Arena on Oct. 6, 2018.

Joseph Barringhaus

Joseph Barringhaus

Wichita State's Markis McDuffie goes up for a basket during the Black and Yellow Scrimmage at Koch Arena on Oct. 6, 2018.

Advertisement

Knights stay perfect — Shocker volleyball lost in four sets to Central Florida on Sunday. Megan Taflinger had 16 kills in the match. WSU is now 8-8 on the year and 3-2 in AAC play. UCF is undefeated in conference play.

Taflinger kills — Shocker volleyball’s Megan Taflinger had 19 kills and three aces against South Florida in WSU’s four-set win Friday. Alex Koon had a double-double with with 14 kills and 10 digs.

Woo Pig — Shocker baseball lost to Arkansas in a road exhibition match on Friday, 10-1. Luke Ritter had WSU’s only RBI. Ritter had two hits in the 14-inning exhibition.

21 and 1 — Shocker softball defeated Seminole State 21-1 Thursday in the final home game of their fall schedule. Laurie Derrico had four RBIs in five at-bats. Sunday’s exhibition against Emporia State was cancelled due to inclement weather.

7 and 7 — Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage and Maya Brewer each scored seven points in 10 minutes of action at the women’s Black and Yellow Scrimmage, held Saturday. The women’s team has 11 newcomers this year.

Burton Beats Buzzer — Freshman Jamarius Burton hit a two-point step-back jumper with two seconds left in the men’s Black and Yellow Scrimmage. Burton won the scrimmage for his team, 26-25. Teddy Allen, a transfer from West Virginia, scored a game-high 12 points. Freshman Morris Udeze had a game-high seven rebounds.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


About the Writer
Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor

Evan Pflugradt is the Sports Editor of The Sunflower.

Pflugradt graduated from the Elliott School of Communication in spring 2017, and was recognized as the Elliott School’s Most Outstanding Journalism Graduate for the 2017 graduating class. Pflugradt graduated from Wichita State with a bachelor of arts in communication — journalism.

He has previously served as The Sunflower’s Editor-in-Chief, Opinion Editor, and Sports Editor. Additionally, he worked as a digital news intern for KMUW, NPR for Wichita.

Pflugradt transferred to Wichita State from Johnson County Community College in 2015.

Currently, he’s a second-year graduate student seeking a master’s degree from the Elliott School of Communication.

 

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Sports

Veteran major leaguer Mike Pelfrey hits the books
Veteran major leaguer Mike Pelfrey hits the books
Shocker men, women on display at Black and Yellow Scrimmage
Shocker men, women on display at Black and Yellow Scrimmage
Freshman overcomes Division I doubts, reaches new heights at Wichita State
Freshman overcomes Division I doubts, reaches new heights at Wichita State
PHOTOS: WSU introduces new classes at Black and Yellow Scrimmage
PHOTOS: WSU introduces new classes at Black and Yellow Scrimmage
AAC rival, Memphis, reportedly sells out all 18,000 tickets for Memphis Madness
AAC rival, Memphis, reportedly sells out all 18,000 tickets for Memphis Madness
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Sports in brief — Oct. 8

    Baseball

    Veteran major leaguer Mike Pelfrey hits the books

  • Sports in brief — Oct. 8

    Sports

    AAC rival, Memphis, reportedly sells out all 18,000 tickets for Memphis Madness

  • Sports in brief — Oct. 8

    Sports

    What ever happened to that football helmet?

  • Sports in brief — Oct. 8

    Sports

    Shamet signs shoe deal

  • Sports in brief — Oct. 8

    Galleries

    PHOTOS: University holds memorial service for victims of 1970 plane crash