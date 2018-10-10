Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Butts wipes WSU from list, commits to Mississippi State

Marshall Sunner, ReporterOctober 10, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita+State%27s+new+basketball+court+in+Koch+Arena.+%28File+photo%2C+2017%29
Wichita State's new basketball court in Koch Arena. (File photo, 2017)

Wichita State's new basketball court in Koch Arena. (File photo, 2017)

Matt Crow

Matt Crow

Wichita State's new basketball court in Koch Arena. (File photo, 2017)

Advertisement

Wichita State target Devin Butts has committed to Mississippi State.

Butts, a 6-foot-5 combo guard from Georgia, took his official visit to WSU on Sept. 21.

WSU is said to have made Butts’ shortlist.

The three-star recruit is listed as the No. 18 player in Georgia according to 247Sports. He was also recruited by fellow American schools South Florida, Houston, and Cincinnati. Butts also received offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Florida, Xavier and Virginia Commonwealth.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


About the Writer
Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Freshman under concussion protocol after video shoot-related injury
Freshman under concussion protocol after video shoot-related injury
Shocker men, women on display at Black and Yellow Scrimmage
Shocker men, women on display at Black and Yellow Scrimmage
PHOTOS: WSU introduces new classes at Black and Yellow Scrimmage
PHOTOS: WSU introduces new classes at Black and Yellow Scrimmage
Shockers open practice with large class of newcomers
Shockers open practice with large class of newcomers
Wichita State’s conference schedule includes home CBS broadcast
Wichita State’s conference schedule includes home CBS broadcast

Other stories filed under Sports

Cincinnati volleyball brings offensive firepower
Cincinnati volleyball brings offensive firepower
WSU Coach Bredbenner: softball is ‘moving in the right direction’
WSU Coach Bredbenner: softball is ‘moving in the right direction’
Freshman under concussion protocol after video shoot-related injury
Freshman under concussion protocol after video shoot-related injury
Sports in brief — Oct. 8
Sports in brief — Oct. 8
Veteran major leaguer Mike Pelfrey hits the books
Veteran major leaguer Mike Pelfrey hits the books
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Butts wipes WSU from list, commits to Mississippi State

    Sports

    Cincinnati volleyball brings offensive firepower

  • Butts wipes WSU from list, commits to Mississippi State

    Softball

    WSU Coach Bredbenner: softball is ‘moving in the right direction’

  • Butts wipes WSU from list, commits to Mississippi State

    Men's Basketball

    Freshman under concussion protocol after video shoot-related injury

  • Butts wipes WSU from list, commits to Mississippi State

    Men's Basketball

    Shocker men, women on display at Black and Yellow Scrimmage

  • Butts wipes WSU from list, commits to Mississippi State

    Sports

    Freshman overcomes Division I doubts, reaches new heights at Wichita State