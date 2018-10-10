Butts wipes WSU from list, commits to Mississippi State

Wichita State target Devin Butts has committed to Mississippi State.

Butts, a 6-foot-5 combo guard from Georgia, took his official visit to WSU on Sept. 21.

WSU is said to have made Butts’ shortlist.

The three-star recruit is listed as the No. 18 player in Georgia according to 247Sports. He was also recruited by fellow American schools South Florida, Houston, and Cincinnati. Butts also received offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Florida, Xavier and Virginia Commonwealth.