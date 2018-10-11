Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

CBS writer: McDuffie poised for breakout season

Marshall Sunner, ReporterOctober 11, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita State's Markis McDuffie goes up for a basket during the Black and Yellow Scrimmage at Koch Arena on Oct. 6, 2018.

Joseph Barringhaus

Joseph Barringhaus

Markis McDuffie could be poised for a breakout season.

Kyle Boone, a writer for CBS Sports, listed McDuffie as the No. 4 candidate poised for a breakout season.

McDuffie “should be able to pick up where he was expected to pick up last season pre-injury,” Boone wrote.

Boone writes about college basketball and the NBA for CBS.

McDuffie averaged 8.5 points per game and three rebounds per game last season. Two seasons ago he was the team’s leading scorer and rebounder.

 

About the Writer
Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

