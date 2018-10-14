Wichita State lands four-star guard Tyson Etienne

Wichita State's Head Coach Gregg Marshall speaks to media about the upcoming season on Sept. 25, 2018 in Koch Arena.

Wichita State's Head Coach Gregg Marshall speaks to media about the upcoming season on Sept. 25, 2018 in Koch Arena.

Gregg Marshall just landed one of the best recruits he’s ever recruited.

On Saturday, Tyson Etienne gave his verbal commitment to Wichita State in a video he posted on Twitter.

Etienne, a 6-foot-1 guard from New Jersey, is a four-star combo guard, according 247Sports. He is also the second highest recruit that Marshall has ever brought in, behind Landry Shamet. Etienne is rated No. 115 in his class.

Etienne was also recruited by Oklahoma, Auburn, Minnesota, VCU, St. John’s, and Seton Hall, to name a few.

After bringing in his biggest recruiting class with the 2018 squad, Marshall is reloading yet again with his 2019 newcomers. Joining Etienne so far is DeAntoni Gordon and Noah Fernandez, who are both ranked inside of the top 150 prospects according to 247Sports.