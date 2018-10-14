Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Wichita State lands four-star guard Tyson Etienne

Etienne is Gregg Marshall's second-best recruit.

Marshall Sunner, ReporterOctober 13, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita+State%27s+Head+Coach+Gregg+Marshall+speaks+to+media+about+the+upcoming+season+on+Sept.+25%2C+2018+in+Koch+Arena.
Wichita State's Head Coach Gregg Marshall speaks to media about the upcoming season on Sept. 25, 2018 in Koch Arena.

Wichita State's Head Coach Gregg Marshall speaks to media about the upcoming season on Sept. 25, 2018 in Koch Arena.

Joseph Barringhaus

Joseph Barringhaus

Wichita State's Head Coach Gregg Marshall speaks to media about the upcoming season on Sept. 25, 2018 in Koch Arena.

Gregg Marshall just landed one of the best recruits he’s ever recruited.

On Saturday, Tyson Etienne gave his verbal commitment to Wichita State in a video he posted on Twitter.

Etienne, a 6-foot-1 guard from New Jersey, is a four-star combo guard, according 247Sports. He is also the second highest recruit that Marshall has ever brought in, behind Landry Shamet. Etienne is rated No. 115 in his class.

Etienne was also recruited by Oklahoma, Auburn, Minnesota, VCU, St. John’s, and Seton Hall, to name a few.

After bringing in his biggest recruiting class with the 2018 squad, Marshall is reloading yet again with his 2019 newcomers. Joining Etienne so far is DeAntoni Gordon and Noah Fernandez, who are both ranked inside of the top 150 prospects according to 247Sports.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , ,

About the Writer
Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

CBS writer: McDuffie poised for breakout season
CBS writer: McDuffie poised for breakout season
Butts wipes WSU from list, commits to Mississippi State
Butts wipes WSU from list, commits to Mississippi State
Freshman under concussion protocol after video shoot-related injury
Freshman under concussion protocol after video shoot-related injury
Shocker men, women on display at Black and Yellow Scrimmage
Shocker men, women on display at Black and Yellow Scrimmage
PHOTOS: WSU introduces new classes at Black and Yellow Scrimmage
PHOTOS: WSU introduces new classes at Black and Yellow Scrimmage

Other stories filed under Sports

Shocker Quidditch to compete in first tournament of the season
Shocker Quidditch to compete in first tournament of the season
Chris Lamb demanding attention to winning ahead of volleyball’s tough weekend skid
Chris Lamb demanding attention to winning ahead of volleyball’s tough weekend skid
CBS writer: McDuffie poised for breakout season
CBS writer: McDuffie poised for breakout season
Cincinnati volleyball brings offensive firepower
Cincinnati volleyball brings offensive firepower
WSU Coach Bredbenner: softball is ‘moving in the right direction’
WSU Coach Bredbenner: softball is ‘moving in the right direction’
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Wichita State lands four-star guard Tyson Etienne

    Men's Basketball

    CBS writer: McDuffie poised for breakout season

  • Wichita State lands four-star guard Tyson Etienne

    Sports

    Cincinnati volleyball brings offensive firepower

  • Wichita State lands four-star guard Tyson Etienne

    Softball

    WSU Coach Bredbenner: softball is ‘moving in the right direction’

  • Wichita State lands four-star guard Tyson Etienne

    Men's Basketball

    Butts wipes WSU from list, commits to Mississippi State

  • Wichita State lands four-star guard Tyson Etienne

    Men's Basketball

    Freshman under concussion protocol after video shoot-related injury