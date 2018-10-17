Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Wichita State picked in bottom half of AAC coaches’ poll

Evan Pflugradt, Sports EditorOctober 17, 2018Leave a Comment

The+AAC+banner+is+unveiled+during+the+State+of+the+American+event+in+Koch+arena.+
The AAC banner is unveiled during the State of the American event in Koch arena.

The AAC banner is unveiled during the State of the American event in Koch arena.

Matt Crow

Matt Crow

The AAC banner is unveiled during the State of the American event in Koch arena.

Advertisement

Gregg Marshall is used to being doubted, but this season, he’s acknowledging the critics’ concerns.

Wichita State was picked by American Athletic Conference coaches to finish in the bottom-half of the preseason poll, released Monday. The Shockers, who finished a game behind Cincinnati for second place last season, were picked eighth out of 12 teams.

“You’ve doubted us in the past,” Marshall told the AAC’s Andy Katz, “This time, you’ve got some validity in your concern.”

WSU returns 11 percent of their minutes from a season ago, which ranks near the bottom of the NCAA.

“We’ve recruited a lot of AAC athletes,” Marshall said. “Unfortunately, they’re in their first year.”

WSU returns just four scholarship players from a season ago. Senior Markis McDuffie is the only player with more than a season of Division-I experience.

Still, AAC coaches recognize Marshall’s ability. He’s led WSU to seven consecutive NCAA Tournaments.

“Anybody who doesn’t think they’re going to finish higher than eighth is crazy,” Cincinnati head coach Mick Cronin said.

Cincinnati was picked to finish second behind Central Florida for the top spot in the rankings. Houston was picked third.

Sophomore big man Asbjørn Midtgaard said it’s dangerous to underestimate WSU.

“I don’t think you should ever sleep on Wichita State,” Midtgaard said.

Ricky Torres, a junior college transfer, agreed that it’s too early to count WSU out.

“Nobody has played a single game this year,” Torres said.

Prior to entering the AAC last season, WSU had won three consecutive regular-season conference titles in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Shocker women picked 10th

The women’s basketball team was picked to finish No. 10 in the AAC by league coaches.

WSU Head Coach Keitha Adams has a rotation that includes eight true freshmen. WSU has two seniors and just five upperclassmen.

Under Adams’ direction, the Shockers finished their inaugural season in the AAC in fifth place.

UConn was picked to finish first in the conference — earning 11 out of 12 first-place votes. The Huskies had three players selected to the AAC’s preseason all-conference first team.

 

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


About the Writer
Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor

Evan Pflugradt is the Sports Editor of The Sunflower.

Pflugradt graduated from the Elliott School of Communication in spring 2017, and was recognized as the Elliott School’s Most Outstanding Journalism Graduate for the 2017 graduating class. Pflugradt graduated from Wichita State with a bachelor of arts in communication — journalism.

He has previously served as The Sunflower’s Editor-in-Chief, Opinion Editor, and Sports Editor. Additionally, he worked as a digital news intern for KMUW, NPR for Wichita.

Pflugradt transferred to Wichita State from Johnson County Community College in 2015.

Currently, he’s a second-year graduate student seeking a master’s degree from the Elliott School of Communication.

 

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Wichita State lands four-star guard Tyson Etienne
Wichita State lands four-star guard Tyson Etienne
CBS writer: McDuffie poised for breakout season
CBS writer: McDuffie poised for breakout season
Butts wipes WSU from list, commits to Mississippi State
Butts wipes WSU from list, commits to Mississippi State
Freshman under concussion protocol after video shoot-related injury
Freshman under concussion protocol after video shoot-related injury
Shocker men, women on display at Black and Yellow Scrimmage
Shocker men, women on display at Black and Yellow Scrimmage

Other stories filed under Sports

WSU’s Kali Eaken likely out for season, Taflinger day-to-day
WSU’s Kali Eaken likely out for season, Taflinger day-to-day
Injury-plagued Shockers force No. 1 Cincinnati to five sets
Injury-plagued Shockers force No. 1 Cincinnati to five sets
Wichita State lands four-star guard Tyson Etienne
Wichita State lands four-star guard Tyson Etienne
Shocker Quidditch to compete in first tournament of the season
Shocker Quidditch to compete in first tournament of the season
Chris Lamb demanding attention to winning ahead of volleyball’s tough weekend skid
Chris Lamb demanding attention to winning ahead of volleyball’s tough weekend skid
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Wichita State picked in bottom half of AAC coaches’ poll

    Sports

    WSU’s Kali Eaken likely out for season, Taflinger day-to-day

  • Wichita State picked in bottom half of AAC coaches’ poll

    Sports

    Shocker Quidditch to compete in first tournament of the season

  • Wichita State picked in bottom half of AAC coaches’ poll

    Sports

    Chris Lamb demanding attention to winning ahead of volleyball’s tough weekend skid

  • Wichita State picked in bottom half of AAC coaches’ poll

    Men's Basketball

    Freshman under concussion protocol after video shoot-related injury

  • Wichita State picked in bottom half of AAC coaches’ poll

    Sports

    Sports in brief — Oct. 8