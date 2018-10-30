Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

What to look for when Wichita State opens against Catawba

Marshall Sunner, ReporterOctober 29, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita State's Dexter Dennis shoots a free throw during their scrimmage. The Shockers participated in the Black and Yellow Scrimmage at Koch Arena on Oct. 6, 2018.

Wichita State's Dexter Dennis shoots a free throw during their scrimmage. The Shockers participated in the Black and Yellow Scrimmage at Koch Arena on Oct. 6, 2018.

Wichita State's Dexter Dennis shoots a free throw during their scrimmage. The Shockers participated in the Black and Yellow Scrimmage at Koch Arena on Oct. 6, 2018.

For the first time, the public will see Gregg Marshall lead his youngest team in a full game.

Wichita State returns just 11.2 percent of their minutes and is one of the youngest teams in the country. Among the many things to watch for Tuesday night, here are a few things to keep an eye on.

Teddy Allen

Wichita State will play without transfer sophomore Teddy Allen. WSU filed a hardship appeal with the NCAA that would make Allen eligible for play this year. No decision has been made on the case. Allen will be sidelined until a decision has been made. Allen averaged 7.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game with West Virginia in less than 12 minutes per contest.

Defense

Gregg Marshall-led teams are often known for their relentless defense. Last season was an outlier among Marshall’s success. While the offense flourished, WSU’s defense last season diminished.

“We can’t play to outscore teams,” Marshall said ahead of WSU’s exhibition with Catawba.

With the focus shifting to defense, look for Marshall to potentially play rotations based on various defensive sets. Dynamic players like Samajae Haynes-Jones, Jamarius Burton, Dexter Dennis, and Morris Udeze could see more time as Marshall tunes his defense.

Markis McDuffie

Senior Markis McDuffie is coming off a sub-par season. He struggled to find rhythm after a foot injury that caused him to miss the first 11 games of the season. McDuffie was a projected NBA draft pick following his sophomore season. He now has everything to prove should he want to continue those NBA dreams.

Health

Wichita State has struggled with injuries in the weeks leading up to the season opener.

Ricky Torres missed the team’s open scrimmage with a knee injury. Morris Udeze has struggled with an off-and-on shoulder injury. Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler suffered a possible concussion. Jamarius Burton has struggled with a history of knee problems. Injuries could be a key storyline should things get physical against Catawba.

Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

