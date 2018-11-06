Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Walk-ons round out Shocker roster

Marshall Sunner, Sports ReporterNovember 6, 2018Leave a Comment

Jacob+Herrs+and+Brycen+Bush+interact+with+the+media+on+October+16%2C+2018.
Jacob Herrs and Brycen Bush interact with the media on October 16, 2018.

Jacob Herrs and Brycen Bush interact with the media on October 16, 2018.

Ella Dominguez

Ella Dominguez

Jacob Herrs and Brycen Bush interact with the media on October 16, 2018.

Along with the scholarship players, every collegiate basketball team has walk-ons. Every year, four walk-on players help fill out the rest of the roster.

This year, Wichita State’s walk-ons are Tate Busse, Brycen Bush, Jacob Herrs, and Eli Farrakhan.

Three of the team’s walk-ons — Farrakhan, Bush, and Herrs — have collegiate experience coming into this season. However, Bush and Herrs are the only two with Division-I experience, as Farrakhan is a transfer from Central Georgia Tech. Farrakhan played at Eastern Florida State Junior College his freshman year — losing the NJCAA championship game to the Hutchinson Community College squad helmed by future Shocker Samaje Haynes-Jones.

Last season, Bush and Herrs combined for five points on 2-2 shooting.

Bush is a native of Wichita, where he attended Goddard Eisenhower. Herrs, also a Wichitan, attended Andover High School.

Farrakhan played in all 34 games last season as a junior at Central Georgia Tech — starting 16 of them.

Busse, from St. Francis, Kansas, is the lone freshman walk-on this season for Wichita State. He received scholarship offers from Division-II Fort Hays State and multiple junior colleges, but decided instead to walk on at WSU. In his senior year of high school, Busse led the state in scoring with 28.2 points per game.

“Tate’s a great kid, and I like him a lot, but we haven’t been able to use him much,” Head Coach Gregg Marshall said. “I would say one out of three practices, he gets in there in the live action.”

Marshall hopes Busse “gets his opportunity and does well.”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


About the Writer
Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Basketball Guide

Teddy Allen waits out NCAA eligibility
Teddy Allen waits out NCAA eligibility
Jamarius Burton credits his game to his mother
Jamarius Burton credits his game to his mother
Question and answer with Kellen Marshall
Question and answer with Kellen Marshall
High school dropout turned junior college standout Ricky Torres prepares to lead Wichita State
High school dropout turned junior college standout Ricky Torres prepares to lead Wichita State
Why Wichita State will place better than eighth in the conference
Why Wichita State will place better than eighth in the conference

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Shockers drop home opener 71-58 to to LA Tech
Shockers drop home opener 71-58 to to LA Tech
Teddy Allen waits out NCAA eligibility
Teddy Allen waits out NCAA eligibility
Jamarius Burton credits his game to his mother
Jamarius Burton credits his game to his mother
Question and answer with Kellen Marshall
Question and answer with Kellen Marshall
High school dropout turned junior college standout Ricky Torres prepares to lead Wichita State
High school dropout turned junior college standout Ricky Torres prepares to lead Wichita State
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Walk-ons round out Shocker roster

    Basketball Guide

    Teddy Allen waits out NCAA eligibility

  • Walk-ons round out Shocker roster

    Basketball Guide

    Quick takeaways from this year’s Shocker rotation

  • Walk-ons round out Shocker roster

    Basketball Guide

    #LongLiveMalcolm: Dexter Dennis honors his late teammate

  • Walk-ons round out Shocker roster

    Sports

    Freshman guard leads Shockers to exhibition victory

  • Walk-ons round out Shocker roster

    Men's Basketball

    Four observations from Wichita State’s exhibition victory versus Division-II Catawba