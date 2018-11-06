Walk-ons round out Shocker roster

Jacob Herrs and Brycen Bush interact with the media on October 16, 2018.

Jacob Herrs and Brycen Bush interact with the media on October 16, 2018.

Along with the scholarship players, every collegiate basketball team has walk-ons. Every year, four walk-on players help fill out the rest of the roster.

This year, Wichita State’s walk-ons are Tate Busse, Brycen Bush, Jacob Herrs, and Eli Farrakhan.

Three of the team’s walk-ons — Farrakhan, Bush, and Herrs — have collegiate experience coming into this season. However, Bush and Herrs are the only two with Division-I experience, as Farrakhan is a transfer from Central Georgia Tech. Farrakhan played at Eastern Florida State Junior College his freshman year — losing the NJCAA championship game to the Hutchinson Community College squad helmed by future Shocker Samaje Haynes-Jones.

Last season, Bush and Herrs combined for five points on 2-2 shooting.

Bush is a native of Wichita, where he attended Goddard Eisenhower. Herrs, also a Wichitan, attended Andover High School.

Farrakhan played in all 34 games last season as a junior at Central Georgia Tech — starting 16 of them.

Busse, from St. Francis, Kansas, is the lone freshman walk-on this season for Wichita State. He received scholarship offers from Division-II Fort Hays State and multiple junior colleges, but decided instead to walk on at WSU. In his senior year of high school, Busse led the state in scoring with 28.2 points per game.

“Tate’s a great kid, and I like him a lot, but we haven’t been able to use him much,” Head Coach Gregg Marshall said. “I would say one out of three practices, he gets in there in the live action.”

Marshall hopes Busse “gets his opportunity and does well.”