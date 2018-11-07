Echenique looks to make a towering impact impact on the court

From Columbia to Kansas, Jaime Echenique’s dream of playing in Division-I college basketball is about to come true.

Echenique has not followed a typical path on the way to becoming a Shocker basketball player. Standing a towering 6-11, Echenique grew up in in Barranquilla, Columbia. He led his high school basketball team, JED Pestalozzi, to four straight regional championships. Before coming to Wichita State, Echenique played at junior college powerhouse Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas.

Echenique had a friend in Wichita and decided to visit WSU during his sophomore season at Trinity Valley. Because of his visit, he became fond of the city of Wichita and decided to commit to the team when he was offered a chance to play at WSU.

Echenique acknowledged that the level of physicality in the American Athletic conference is much higher than it was in junior college. He said his family is “really proud of where he has come from” and what he has accomplished so far in his basketball career, and he hopes to accomplish even more at WSU.

Echenique said he “can’t wait for the season to get started,” and that it’s been his dream to get on the court and play in a D-1 game. Echenique said he’s looking forward to WSU’s upcoming games against conference rival Central Florida — specifically getting the chance to spar with Tacko Fall, the Knights’ 7-6 center.

Senior Markis McDuffie said he believes Echenique will “bring a huge impact” on the court, calling him “one of the best shot blockers” he has ever played with. McDuffie noted Echenique’s length and ability to “time blocks” as a skill the team will utilize. He also praised Echenique’s athletic drive.

Freshman Morris Udeze said Echenique brings “great length” and “great energy” to the team. He called his fellow Shocker newcomer a formidable shot blocker who will be essential to the defense’s success this season.

Echenique said America is an entirely different world than Columbia because of the people and culture, but he enjoys living in the Wichita and is getting used to the country.