Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Newcomer Morris Udeze looks to bring energizing punch to front court

Drake Robinson, ReporterNovember 7, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita+State%27s+Morris+Udeze+goes+up+for+a+basket+during+their+game+against+Catawba+on+Oct.+30%2C+2018+at+Koch+Arena.
Wichita State's Morris Udeze goes up for a basket during their game against Catawba on Oct. 30, 2018 at Koch Arena.

Wichita State's Morris Udeze goes up for a basket during their game against Catawba on Oct. 30, 2018 at Koch Arena.

Joseph Barringhaus

Joseph Barringhaus

Wichita State's Morris Udeze goes up for a basket during their game against Catawba on Oct. 30, 2018 at Koch Arena.

Advertisement

Morris Udeze, a 6-8 forward, came to Wichita State this year after transferring from the post-graduate Montverde Academy in Florida. Before playing with the basketball squad at Montverde Academy, Udeze player for Fort Bend Travis High School in his hometown of Houston.

Udeze had massive success during his senior year of high school — leading his team to a bi-district playoff victory, winning MVP, and earning first-team all district distinctions from The Houston Chronicle. The forward was among the top 15 basketball prospects in Florida before his commitment to WSU.

Udeze’s journey to becoming a Division-I basketball player has had its roadblocks. He didn’t even start playing basketball until his freshman year of high school and didn’t make the varsity squad until he was a junior. Udeze got offers his junior year to play for some small D-I schools, but wasn’t satisfied.

He trained extensively with his father to better himself. Udeze said his father “took him under his wing” and propelled him to work hard and hone his game. After his successful senior year of high school and time spent playing basketball in Florida, Udeze drew offers from prestigious D-I basketball programs the likes of Ohio State, Butler, Texas Christian University, and WSU.

Udeze said that Wichita is “a great environment” and an exceptional fit for him. Although he said he loves living in Wichita so far, it’s taken him some time to get used to, coming from the urban hub of Houston.

Udeze said he believes the Shocker newcomers are gelling well, and characterized the team as “underrated.” Udeze said the underdog tag on this year’s team will help them catch their rivals on the court off guard.

Head Coach Gregg Marshall is counting on Udeze to be a post scorer, while at the same time rebounding and protecting the rim for the team.

Senior Marcus McDuffie called Udeze “a bully” on the court who “works hard and wants to be great.” He said he believes Udeze’s skills will translate nicely this year.

Junior Jaime Echenique also praised Udeze’s work ethic and said his fierceness on the court will give the Shockers a massive boost. Udeze will undoubtedly play a large role in the team’s front court rotation this year.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Basketball Guide

Haynes-Jones embraces senior leadership role
Haynes-Jones embraces senior leadership role
Catching up with the Shockers in the NBA
Catching up with the Shockers in the NBA
Maya Brewer brings leadership and experience for WSU women
Maya Brewer brings leadership and experience for WSU women
Jamarius Burton credits his game to his mother
Jamarius Burton credits his game to his mother
Echenique looks to make a towering impact impact on the court
Echenique looks to make a towering impact impact on the court

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Shockers drop to 0-1 record for first time in Gregg Marshall’s tenure
Shockers drop to 0-1 record for first time in Gregg Marshall’s tenure
Haynes-Jones embraces senior leadership role
Haynes-Jones embraces senior leadership role
Catching up with the Shockers in the NBA
Catching up with the Shockers in the NBA
Jamarius Burton credits his game to his mother
Jamarius Burton credits his game to his mother
Echenique looks to make a towering impact impact on the court
Echenique looks to make a towering impact impact on the court
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Newcomer Morris Udeze looks to bring energizing punch to front court

    Basketball Guide

    Echenique looks to make a towering impact impact on the court

  • Newcomer Morris Udeze looks to bring energizing punch to front court

    Politics

    Richard Ranzau seeks third term in office in Fourth District

  • Newcomer Morris Udeze looks to bring energizing punch to front court

    Politics

    Trump ally Kris Kobach seeks governorship

  • Newcomer Morris Udeze looks to bring energizing punch to front court

    Campus

    Members of Lambda Pi Upsilon talk integration into WSU’s Greek community

  • Newcomer Morris Udeze looks to bring energizing punch to front court

    Local

    Trump campaigns for Kris Kobach in Topeka